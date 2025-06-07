JD Vance Finally Weighs in On the Trump-Musk Feud

Vice President JD Vance didn’t mince words when addressing Elon Musk’s escalating feud with President Donald Trump. He called it a “huge mistake” for the billionaire to align himself against the leader who helped restore conservative values and American strength.

In an interview with Theo Von, Vance warned that Musk’s recent attacks and flirtation with Democratic support could not only alienate the Republican base but also undermine the very policies that allowed innovators like Musk to thrive.

“I think it's a huge mistake for him to go after the President like that,” Vance said. “It’s going to be bad for the country, and I don't think it's going to be good for Elon either.”

Vance reaffirmed his loyalty to Trump and hoped Musk might eventually reconcile with the president. However, he acknowledged that it may no longer be possible due to Musk's increasingly aggressive stance.

“I'm always going to be loyal to the president. And I hope that eventually Elon kind of comes back into the fold. Maybe that's not possible now because he's gone so nuclear,” Vance said.

Musk criticized Trump on social media over the president’s proposed “Big, Beautiful Bill,” arguing that it would significantly increase the national debt. He described the bill as “massive,” “outrageous,” “pork-filled,” and a “disgusting abomination.”

Speaking about the bill, Vance defended it as beneficial for the American people and acknowledged that Musk is entitled to his opinion. However, he said it’s a mistake for someone as influential as the tech mogul to be at odds with the president, whom Vance considers the most impactful leader of his lifetime.

“I mean, think about it. It’s a guy who, not even a year ago nearly took a bullet in the process of campaigning. Went back on the horse the next day,” Vance said. “And if you look, obviously I’m biased, but you look at what we’ve done on the border, you look at what we’ve done with trade, fighting back against a generation of theft of the American Dream, which is what the president’s trade policies are starting to do. I just think you’ve gotta have some respect for him and say, ‘Look, we don’t have to agree on every issue.’ I’m talking about if you’re Elon Musk. We don’t have to agree on every issue. But is this war actually in the interest of the country? I don’t think so.”

The Vice President also addressed Musk’s claims about Trump being named in the Epstein files, firmly standing by the president and stating that Trump did nothing wrong.

“First of all, absolutely not. Donald Trump didn't do anything wrong with Jeffrey Epstein. That's totally bs,” Vance said.