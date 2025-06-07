This Dem Senator Did Not Just Say *That* About Abrego Garcia
Tipsheet

FBI Finds Fauci's Phone That Has Been Missing for Years

Sarah Arnold
June 07, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

In a stunning revelation, FBI Director Kash Patel has uncovered Dr. Anthony Fauci's long-missing phone, which had reportedly been "lost" for years. The discovery raises serious questions about what Fauci and top health officials may have been hiding during the pandemic. For years, Fauci’s missing phone has been cited as a reason critical communications couldn’t be retrieved during congressional investigations into COVID-19 origins, lockdown decisions, and controversial NIH funding.

In an interview on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, FBI Director Kash Patel revealed a major development in the investigation into the origins of COVID-19: the recovery of several devices, including phones used by Dr. Anthony Fauci during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020. Patel noted that before he took over, the FBI had claimed it couldn’t find Fauci’s phone. While he acknowledged that the information on the devices may ultimately be insignificant, their recovery still marks a key step forward in the ongoing probe.

“They had always been looking for phones and devices he used while he was back in Trump one [the first Trump administration] during COVID, and nobody had found it until two days ago,” he told Rogan. 

“Everybody listening to us shouldn’t jump to the conclusion [that] everything’s in there. Maybe it’s deleted, maybe it’s not, but at least we found it, and at least now we can tell people that we have been looking because it is of public importance,” Patel continued. 

The disappearance of Fauci's devices has fueled ongoing concerns about a lack of transparency and accountability. But now, with the FBI recovering them, there’s renewed hope that critical answers about how the pandemic began may finally come to light. According to FBI Director Kash Patel, this development could mark a turning point in the COVID-19 origins investigation, potentially uncovering information that has long been hidden from the public.

