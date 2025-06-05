Ernst and Bean Unleash DOGE Spending Act to Crack Down on Waste, Support Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill

DOGE Caucus Chairs Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Aaron Bean (R-FL) are teaming up to introduce a commonsense bill that would codify one of the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) most significant cost-cutting measures. This move reinforces Ernst’s commitment to eliminating waste and protecting taxpayer dollars, and it positions the initiative as a potential pay-for for President Donald Trump’s landmark Big Beautiful Bill.

Senator Ernst and Representative Bean are teaming up to codify one of DOGE’s most significant cost-saving initiatives to crack down on fraudulent and improper payments, totaling over $160 billion in Fiscal Year 2024. Their bill, the Delivering On Government Efficiency (DOGE) in Spending Act, would require the Treasury Department to link each federal payment to a budget account, include a clear description, and cross-check it against existing government databases to verify accuracy and eligibility. The legislation would also ensure every expenditure is made publicly available on USAspending.gov, with annual updates for ongoing transactions. It’s a major transparency push—and a potential pay-for in the Big Beautiful Bill.

A new report reveals that ongoing improper payment issues have led to veterans with serious disabilities, such as amputations, being shortchanged by anywhere from $132.74 to $4,170.59 in their monthly disability benefits. Senator Ernst recently highlighted another major oversight, exposing how thousands of government employees may have been double-dipping by collecting taxpayer-funded paychecks while simultaneously receiving unemployment benefits.

“Requiring government to answer basic questions before spending tax dollars will save billions over the next decade,” Ernst said. “Enacting safeguards to spending has been one of the Trump administration’s and DOGE’s greatest triumphs, and I am determined to codify it and make it permanent. At $36 trillion in debt, the cost of inaction is too high, and I will continue to lead the fight in Washington to root out waste, fraud, and abuse.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said the federal government must be accountable for taxpayer money, and the DOGE in the Spending Act will help do that by improving payment tracking and transparency. He also emphasized that cutting waste and preventing fraud are key to respecting hardworking Americans.