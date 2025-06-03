Trump Ramps Up Steel Tariffs After Promise in Pittsburgh
NRCC Torches House Dems Over Boulder Terror Attack: Rivet, Landsman Slammed for Radical Border Votes

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 03, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Following a shocking terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado, carried out by an illegal immigrant, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) wasted no time holding vulnerable House Democrats accountable for their reckless open-border policies. The NRCC issued scathing press releases targeting lawmakers, including Kristen McDonald Rivet (MI-08) and Greg Landsman (OH-01), highlighting their consistent support for former President Joe Biden’s border agenda. Rather than taking responsibility for their votes, both Democrats took to social media to complain about being called out. 

The terrorist attack on Sunday, carried out by an illegal immigrant who entered the country under the Biden administration and targeted members of the Jewish community with firebombs, is a tragic and foreseeable consequence of the Democratic Party’s extreme open-border agenda.

Rivet quickly fired back at Republicans, calling their rhetoric 'shameful, baseless, and offensive,' and claiming it only fuels the nation’s growing tensions rather than easing them.

Meanwhile, Landsman said the NRCC should be “ashamed,” calling their press release “trash.” 

While Landsman and Rivet air their grievances on social media, their voting records tell a different story—one that actively undermines U.S. border security and puts Americans at greater risk.”

Landsman voted against the Secure the Border Act, which aimed to crack down on illegal immigration by increasing penalties for visa overstays, like the one committed by the individual responsible for the recent terrorist attack in Colorado. The legislation would have restarted construction of the border wall, deployed advanced technology to both the southern and northern borders, increased the number of Border Patrol agents with bonus pay, ended catch-and-release policies, streamlined the asylum process, and strengthened protections for unaccompanied children against human trafficking.

Landsman also voted against the impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the border crisis. Both Landsman and Rivet opposed what would have been the most significant investment in border security in a generation—legislation that included $46.5 billion to finish the border barrier system and $45 billion to expand ICE detention capacity.

Rivet also voted against an amendment to ban sanctuary cities in Michigan and opposed another measure that would have increased penalties for crimes related to the creation, manufacture, delivery, or possession of fentanyl.

“Actions speak louder than words, and out-of-touch Democrats Kristen McDonald Rivet and Greg Landsman's actions have made America less safe. They should be ashamed of their radical open-border record,” NRCC Spokesman Zach Bannon said in a statement to Townhall. 

