Californians Eye Kamala Harris 2028 Rumors with Shrugs, Sighs, and Skepticism

As rumors continue to grow about former Vice President Kamala Harris eyeing a continued run in national politics, one thing is clear— the enthusiasm from people just isn’t there. Despite clear signs that voters are largely uninterested in Harris, the Democratic Party continues to overlook her struggles. Harris has consistently failed to connect with the public, often stumbling through speeches and avoiding accountability for major policy failures during her time in the Biden administration. From her mishandling of the border crisis to her awkward, off-putting laughter during serious interviews, her record under the Biden administration has left many Americans doubtful of her leadership and unenthusiastic about her political future.

A Politico report noted that many Californians reacted with frustration and fatigue over the weekend to the idea of Kamala Harris continuing her political career. Speculation is swirling that she may either run for California governor in 2028 or launch a third consecutive bid for the White House.

The report noted that some California Democrats view Harris's gubernatorial run as a fallback option after her failed presidential bid last year. Although she leads in some polls for governor, many in the state see the role as a temporary stepping stone for Harris until she launches a second campaign for the White House in 2028.

Carol Weiss, a delegate from Sunnyvale, told Politico she is concerned that if Harris were elected, she would treat the governorship as a stepping stone for another presidential run, rather than fully committing to the responsibilities of the office.

“And that would make me feel like I’m wasting my vote. I want a strong governor for at least four years,” they said.

Another said she feels California would be nothing more than a consolation prize for the former vice president.

“We haven’t really heard from her [Harris] on California issues since Trump’s inauguration,” Madison Zimmerman, a state party delegate from rural Shasta County, told the outlet.