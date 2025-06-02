Let's Talk About the Two Judges Who Ruled Against Trump's Mass Firings
Tipsheet

Massive ICE Crackdown: Over 1,400 Illegal Aliens Arrested in Month-Long Trump-Era Sweep

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 02, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In a sweeping victory for the Trump administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) carried out its largest immigration enforcement operation to date in Massachusetts, arresting more than 1,000 illegal aliens. The effort targeted illegal immigrants with final orders of removal, criminal records, and ties to gangs.

During the month-long operation, named Operation Patriot, ICE arrested nearly 1,500 illegal immigrants. ICE officers partnered with FBI Boston agents, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the ATF, the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the U.S. Coast Guard to arrest 1,461 illegal immigrant offenders. 

In a statement, ICE Acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde proudly boasted that Massachusetts is a safer state thanks to the Trump administration’s efforts and ICE’s cooperation to remove dangerous illegal aliens from the streets. Most of those arrested had serious criminal histories, including charges such as murder, rape, drug trafficking, and child sex crimes. Some were convicted in the U.S., while others were wanted in their home countries. Hyde emphasized that these individuals tried to evade justice by hiding in Massachusetts, but their actions ultimately led to their capture. Seven hundred ninety of them had criminal convictions or charges, while 277 had final orders of removal or deportation orders but remained in the country illegally.

Sanctuary jurisdictions had released hundreds of illegal immigrants in the state in cases where ICE detainers were ignored. During the operation, ICE and federal law enforcement focused on arresting serious criminal illegal aliens, including members of violent transnational gangs operating in Massachusetts, such as MS-13, Tren de Aragua, Trinitarios, and 18th Street. 

Prior to Operation Patriot, ICE’s largest enforcement effort was Operation Tidal Wave, which led to 1,120 arrests. However, the Massachusetts operation proved more challenging, as ICE reported receiving little to no cooperation from local jurisdictions, unlike in Florida, where agencies worked more closely with federal authorities. 

