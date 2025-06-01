The FBI's Take on the Boulder Terror Attack Did Not Sit Well With...
'It’s Open Hunting Season on Jews:' Rep. Randy Fine Blasts Left After Boulder Terrorist Attack

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 01, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Republican Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) slammed the left following a violent attack on pro-Israel demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday. The suspect, identified as Mohamed Sabry Soliman, allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at participants, setting people on fire and injuring several individuals. The FBI is treating the incident as a terrorist attack. The assault occurred during a “Run for Their Lives” event, part of a global movement calling for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Fine criticized the political left for downplaying the dangers posed by individuals who enter the United States illegally. He also condemned universities for turning a blind eye to students who openly support or advocate for terrorist organizations. He expressed strong concern about rising antisemitism, saying it feels like there's "open hunting season on Jews," calling for action to stop it, specifically urging a crackdown on foreign influences, individuals entering the country, and universities that they believe are enabling or validating this behavior.

“For 18 months, these terrorists have said, 'globalize the antifada by any means necessary.' And the left kept telling us, 'they don't mean it, they don't mean it, they don't mean it,’” Fine said. 

The congressman warned that each violent attack is followed by increased extremist rhetoric, and if action isn’t taken, the violence will continue. Fine blamed a growing “violent terrorist movement” and argued that anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric on elite college campuses fuels attacks like Sunday’s by influencing unstable individuals.

“Here's what worries me the most. They double down after every attack. After the two people were shot in Washington, D.C., they up the rhetoric. And they will do it again here if we do not begin to crack down on this violent terrorist movement, because that is what it is,” Fine continued. "What happens is - when these people here, our best universities in our country, say all of these lies about Israel and Jews, it makes idiots like this, like this guy in Colorado, behave this way."

