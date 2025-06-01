Hegseth Issues Stark Warning: 'Chinese Threat to Taiwan Is Real, Imminent' — China Strikes Back

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned on Saturday that the threat of Chinese aggression against Taiwan is not just theoretical, it’s “real” and possibly “imminent.” Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit, Hegseth clarified that the United States will not stand idly by, vowing full military support for Taiwan should Beijing make a move. Hegseth’s comments mark the most forceful declaration to date from the Trump administration on defending Taiwan.

“This isn’t a drill. Communist China will not invade Taiwan on President Trump’s watch,” Hegseth said. “Any attempt by Communist China to conquer Taiwan by force would result in devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific and the world.”

In response, China is accusing the United States of "vilifying" Hegseth's remarks at the summit, describing them as “deplorable.”

“Hegseth deliberately ignored the call for peace and development by countries in the region and instead touted the Cold War mentality for bloc confrontation, vilified China with defamatory allegations, and falsely called China a 'threat'," the Chinese foreign ministry said on Sunday.

“The United States has deployed offensive weaponry in the South China Sea and kept stoking flames and creating tensions in the Asia-Pacific, which are turning the region into a powder keg," the statement continued.

Hegseth also warned that China’s military “is rehearsing for the real deal,” insisting that the U.S. will not “sugarcoat” the situation. He added, “The threat China poses is real,” and could be on the horizon.

China’s defense ministry also intervened, accusing the U.S. of routinely using the forum to "stir up tensions, create division, and pursue its own self-interest.”

Last month, the U.S. and China agreed to reduce tariffs temporarily. President Donald Trump cut U.S. tariffs from 145 to 30 percent for 90 days to give negotiators time to work on a more lasting deal. In response, China lowered its taxes on American goods from 125 to 10 percent.

However, the future of the trade truce remains uncertain. On Friday, Trump took to social media to warn that he would no longer be “nice” with China on trade issues, accusing Beijing of violating an unspecified part of their agreement.