Why the Left Hid Biden’s Health Issues-- This Democrat Admits the Truth

Democrat Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) admitted what many Americans long suspected: the Democratic establishment helped cover up concerns about former President Joe Biden’s mental and physical decline just because they despise President Donald Trump. In a rare moment of honesty, the Democrat acknowledged that the left’s anti-Trump sentiment played a key role in hiding the truth about Biden’s health from the public.

During a segment on HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher, Moulton admitted that revealing the truth about Biden’s health would ultimately benefit Trump. He argued that if Democrats openly questioned Biden’s fitness to lead, it would be seen as siding with Trump, something the party wanted to avoid at all costs.

CNN host Jake Tapper, also on the show, said that several Democrats believed President Trump was such a serious threat that only Biden could defeat him again. Because of that, any criticism of Biden or talk of replacing him as the Democratic nominee was seen as helping Trump. He claimed that this created a kind of silence or pressure within the party, where questioning Biden's fitness or suggesting alternatives was discouraged out of fear it would aid Trump.

Moulton agreed, saying that Democrats were pressured not to criticize Biden out of fear it would boost Trump’s numbers.

“I think that’s true. I think people said anyone who goes up — that was a criticism about me. Like, if you go and criticize Biden, you’re just helping Trump,” he said. “But the idea that he was the only person in America who could beat Trump is ridiculous. We have an incredibly talented party. And I was on — actually, on Air Force One once with the President and one other colleague in Congress, and this other colleague said, you’re the only one who can beat Trump, and Biden himself said, that’s ridiculous.”