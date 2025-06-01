Who Let This Comedian on CNN? What an Interesting Interview.
New Biden Admin Emails on the Ohio Toxic Train Derailment Have Been Revealed....
Did Scott Jennings Get the Entire Panel to Agree With Him About Transgenders...
SMACKDOWN '25: Baldwin vs. Huckabee
Iran, Hamas and Congressional Democrats Constitute a Three-legged Stool Propping Up Threat...
The Age of the Empty Gesture
Israeli Hostage Details How Hamas' Behavior Changed 'Immediately' for the Better After Tru...
Biden Recently Spoke After Being Diagnosed With Cancer. It Went Exactly As You'd...
Washington State Went After the Seal of Confession. Now, Several Bishops Are Fighting...
Democrat Pushes Free Health Care for Illegal Aliens, Totally Ignorant that it Encourages...
Deepfakes, Human Error, and the AI Landmines in the Cybersphere
The Inflation Reduction Act Must Be Repealed—All of It
The Cognitive Decline in Our Schools
Cutting EPA Regulations to…Make Recycling Easier?
Tipsheet

Why the Left Hid Biden’s Health Issues-- This Democrat Admits the Truth

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 01, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Democrat Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) admitted what many Americans long suspected: the Democratic establishment helped cover up concerns about former President Joe Biden’s mental and physical decline just because they despise President Donald Trump. In a rare moment of honesty, the Democrat acknowledged that the left’s anti-Trump sentiment played a key role in hiding the truth about Biden’s health from the public. 

Advertisement

During a segment on HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher, Moulton admitted that revealing the truth about Biden’s health would ultimately benefit Trump. He argued that if Democrats openly questioned Biden’s fitness to lead, it would be seen as siding with Trump, something the party wanted to avoid at all costs.

CNN host Jake Tapper, also on the show, said that several Democrats believed President Trump was such a serious threat that only Biden could defeat him again. Because of that, any criticism of Biden or talk of replacing him as the Democratic nominee was seen as helping Trump. He claimed that this created a kind of silence or pressure within the party, where questioning Biden's fitness or suggesting alternatives was discouraged out of fear it would aid Trump.

Moulton agreed, saying that Democrats were pressured not to criticize Biden out of fear it would boost Trump’s numbers.

“I think that’s true. I think people said anyone who goes up — that was a criticism about me. Like, if you go and criticize Biden, you’re just helping Trump,” he said. “But the idea that he was the only person in America who could beat Trump is ridiculous. We have an incredibly talented party. And I was on — actually, on Air Force One once with the President and one other colleague in Congress, and this other colleague said, you’re the only one who can beat Trump, and Biden himself said, that’s ridiculous.”

Recommended

New Biden Admin Emails on the Ohio Toxic Train Derailment Have Been Revealed. They’re Scandalous. Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Biden Admin Emails on the Ohio Toxic Train Derailment Have Been Revealed. They’re Scandalous. Matt Vespa
Tulsi Gabbard's Staff Torched NBC News for This Fake News Piece Matt Vespa
Biden Recently Spoke After Being Diagnosed With Cancer. It Went Exactly As You'd Expect. Rebecca Downs
Did Scott Jennings Get the Entire Panel to Agree With Him About Transgenders in Women's Sports? Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Had Another Theory for Why Dems Took It Easy on Biden Over Health Issues Matt Vespa
Washington State Went After the Seal of Confession. Now, Several Bishops Are Fighting Back. Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Biden Admin Emails on the Ohio Toxic Train Derailment Have Been Revealed. They’re Scandalous. Matt Vespa
Advertisement