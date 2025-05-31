Hamas Agrees to Release 10 Hostages Under Ceasefire Deal, But Israel Calls Terms an 'Effective Rejection'

The Hamas terrorist group has reportedly agreed to release ten living hostages in response to a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal in Gaza. Under the deal, Hamas stated that Israel would release several Palestinian prisoners—terms the White House says Israel has approved as part of Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff’s plan. However, U.S. officials emphasized that the war will not officially end until all hostages are freed and Hamas is fully disarmed.

On Saturday, Hamas announced it would release the ten hostages on the condition that Palestinian prisoners be freed in return, as part of a broader effort to reach a permanent ceasefire. The proposal includes a 60-day truce intended to reduce hostilities and allow for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“After conducting a round of national consultations, and based on our immense sense of responsibility towards our people and their suffering, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) today submitted its response to US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff's latest proposal to the mediating parties," a statement from the militant group reads. "This proposal aims to achieve a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and ensure the flow of aid to our people and our families in the Gaza Strip.”

Hamas stated that, as part of the agreement, it will release ten living hostages and return the bodies of 18 others in exchange for a negotiated number of Palestinian prisoners currently held by Israel.

Currently, there are still 58 hostages in Gaza under Hamas’ control. However, at least 34 are believed to be dead, with 24 hostages alive.

Earlier on Saturday, an Israeli official told reporters that Jerusalem views Hamas’s response to the Witkoff hostage deal proposal as an “effective rejection.” According to a source cited by The Times of Israel, Hamas included a demand in its reply that would make it harder for Israel to resume military operations if negotiations for a permanent ceasefire are not concluded by the end of the proposed 60-day truce.