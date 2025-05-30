Putin to Skip Peace Talks As Trump Pushes for Immediate End to War

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s absence from the second round of in-person peace talks between Russia and Ukraine sends a clear signal that the Kremlin has no genuine interest in ending the war it started. Putin’s decision to skip the negotiating table underscores his continued commitment to aggression over diplomacy. However, President Donald Trump said meeting with world leaders is crucial to signing a peace agreement.

On Monday, June 2nd, Istanbul is set to host a planned meeting involving Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany to discuss potential ceasefire talks amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. However, the future of these negotiations remains uncertain, as Russia has submitted "specific proposals" to Washington but has not shared them with Kyiv.

Meanwhile, it is uncertain whether Ukraine will attend the meeting, with outlets pointing out that Kyiv is “keeping Russia guessing.”

According to reports, Kyiv wants to exchange negotiation points with Moscow before the talks begin. At the same time, Russia insists on only sharing its proposals in person and behind closed doors, emphasizing that talks should remain private.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that, despite Russia’s claims of spending over a week preparing a memorandum for peace talks, they have yet to share it with Ukraine, international partners, or Turkey, the host of the initial meeting.

“Although they promised the exact opposite, and above all, they promised it to the United States, to President Trump. Another Russian deception. They are doing everything to ensure the meetings are meaningless,” Zelensky said. “For a meeting to be meaningful, its agenda must be clear, and the negotiations must be properly prepared. Unfortunately, Russia is doing everything it can to ensure that the next potential meeting brings no results.”

This comes after Russia launched its largest-ever aerial attack on Ukraine, firing hundreds of drones and missiles for several consecutive days.

Earlier this month, during a phone call with Trump and Putin, the Russian President reportedly expressed his willingness to negotiate a memorandum outlining a potential future peace treaty. Putin had promised to produce the document while Ukraine worked on its version. However, he reportedly rejected a proposed ceasefire as an initial step toward peace, instead reiterating Moscow’s existing demands.

Trump has voiced frustration with Vladimir Putin, emphasizing that it's time for Russia and Ukraine to reach a peace agreement. He said he was “not happy” with the “crazy” Russian leader and warned that the Kremlin is “playing with fire” and risking the “downfall” of its own nation by escalating the conflict in Ukraine.