The NYT Hilariously Tries to Gloss Over How Illegals Get Welfare Benefits
VIP
Emotionally Driven Politics Results in Stupidity
One Tweet That Obliterated a CBS News Host's Rant at Wake Forest
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Interviews
VIP
The Boss Gets Bossy, Politico Is Pro-Shadow Government, and Jonathan Capehart Quits Over...
California’s Population Increase Driven by Immigration, Not by Democrats’ Promises
VIP
This New Poll Shows Republicans Doing Well on Voter Trust
Trump Effect: 'Right Track' Poll Hits 50 Percent for First Time in History
VIP
Fans Show Up for Basketball, Get a George Floyd Lecture Instead
Sen. Tuberville Announces Run for Alabama Governor
'60 Minutes' Scott Pelley Turns Graduation Speech Into Anti-Trump Tirade
Trump Admin Seeks Supreme Court Approval for Rapid Deportations to Third Countries
Macron’s Hypocrisy Will Cost the US, Moderate Arab States, and Israel Dearly
Commerce Secretary Lutnick Shares Hopeful News on Tariffs, the Economy
Tipsheet

New Details Emerge About Trump’s Would-Be Assassin—And Still No Answers

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 27, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A new report has revealed disturbing details about Matthew Cooks, the man who attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump. Nearly a year after the July 13, 2024, attack at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, investigators have discovered that Cooks was also in the process of designing a bomb.

Advertisement

According to documents obtained by CBS News, Matthew Cooks ordered more than two gallons of nitromethane from an online specialty fuel retailer, Hyperfuels, using an encrypted email account. Nitromethane is a highly volatile chemical commonly used in both fuel and explosives. The Western Journal reported that a backpack-sized bomb made with the amount Cooks ordered could have a lethal radius of up to 30 feet. Notably, nitromethane was also used in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

However, his order never shipped, and twelve days later, Cooks emailed the company using his community college email account, requesting to know why. 

“Hello, my name is Thomas. I placed an order on your website on January 19. I have not received any updates of the order shipping out yet and I was wondering if you still have it and when I can expect it to come," Crooks emailed the retailer at 7:44 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2024. 

In August 2024, FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek found that “Crooks had researched ‘nitromethane, and other materials consistent with the manufacturing of explosive devices.’” 

Recommended

One Tweet That Obliterated a CBS News Host's Rant at Wake Forest Matt Vespa
Advertisement

There is still little clarity about how or why Cooks set out to assassinate President Trump, leaving many demanding answers about the status of the investigation—and whether it’s even still active.

Wally Zimolong, a lawyer who obtained Crooks’ records on behalf of American First Legal, says the new revelation raises serious questions about the investigation. 

“I think it raises a lot of important questions. Were they investigating anyone else? Are they still investigating?” He asked. 

Tags: TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

One Tweet That Obliterated a CBS News Host's Rant at Wake Forest Matt Vespa
California’s Population Increase Driven by Immigration, Not by Democrats’ Promises Sarah Arnold
Trump Effect: 'Right Track' Poll Hits 50 Percent for First Time in History Sarah Arnold
The Reactions to French President Macron Getting Slapped by His Wife Were Social Media Gold Matt Vespa
Dr. Peterson, You Were Made to Tell It! Kevin McCullough
Biden Has Fewer Fans Than Ever, Even at Home Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
One Tweet That Obliterated a CBS News Host's Rant at Wake Forest Matt Vespa
Advertisement