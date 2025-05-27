New Details Emerge About Trump’s Would-Be Assassin—And Still No Answers

A new report has revealed disturbing details about Matthew Cooks, the man who attempted to assassinate President Donald Trump. Nearly a year after the July 13, 2024, attack at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, investigators have discovered that Cooks was also in the process of designing a bomb.

According to documents obtained by CBS News, Matthew Cooks ordered more than two gallons of nitromethane from an online specialty fuel retailer, Hyperfuels, using an encrypted email account. Nitromethane is a highly volatile chemical commonly used in both fuel and explosives. The Western Journal reported that a backpack-sized bomb made with the amount Cooks ordered could have a lethal radius of up to 30 feet. Notably, nitromethane was also used in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

However, his order never shipped, and twelve days later, Cooks emailed the company using his community college email account, requesting to know why.

“Hello, my name is Thomas. I placed an order on your website on January 19. I have not received any updates of the order shipping out yet and I was wondering if you still have it and when I can expect it to come," Crooks emailed the retailer at 7:44 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2024.

In August 2024, FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek found that “Crooks had researched ‘nitromethane, and other materials consistent with the manufacturing of explosive devices.’”

There is still little clarity about how or why Cooks set out to assassinate President Trump, leaving many demanding answers about the status of the investigation—and whether it’s even still active.

Wally Zimolong, a lawyer who obtained Crooks’ records on behalf of American First Legal, says the new revelation raises serious questions about the investigation.

“I think it raises a lot of important questions. Were they investigating anyone else? Are they still investigating?” He asked.