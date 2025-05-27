NYT Twists Itself Into a Pretzel to Avoid Exposing How Illegals Get Access...
VIP
Emotionally Driven Politics Results in Stupidity
One Tweet That Obliterated a CBS News Host's Rant at Wake Forest
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Interviews
Federal Judge Drops Another Bombshell on Trump Administration Over Deportation Flight
President Trump Issues a Warning to Vladimir Putin in Blunt Post
VIP
The Boss Gets Bossy, Politico Is Pro-Shadow Government, and Jonathan Capehart Quits Over...
VIP
Fans Show Up for Basketball, Get a George Floyd Lecture Instead
Sen. Tuberville Announces Run for Alabama Governor
Trump Admin Seeks Supreme Court Approval for Rapid Deportations to Third Countries
Macron’s Hypocrisy Will Cost the US, Moderate Arab States, and Israel Dearly
Commerce Secretary Lutnick Shares Hopeful News on Tariffs, the Economy
Education Belongs to Parents Again
Speaker Mike Johnson Defends House Budget From Claims of Adding to National...
Tipsheet

'60 Minutes' Scott Pelley Turns Graduation Speech Into Anti-Trump Tirade

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 27, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Adam Gray

In a move that surely shouldn’t surprise anyone in the current media landscape, “60 Minutes” anchor Scott Pelley used his commencement speech at Wake Forest University to take thinly veiled swipes at President Donald Trump. What should be a speech meant to inspire graduates, Pelley instead chose to stoke division and fuel anti-Trump sentiment.

Advertisement

Pelley used his speech to warn the university’s recent graduates that “insidious fear” has infiltrated schools, businesses, and homes, leaving America in a state of “peril.” He claimed that, under Trump, the rule of law, journalism, freedom of speech, universities, and even our private thoughts are under attack. 

He also said that when those in power, pointing to Trump and other Republicans, control the narrative and can distort reality, rewriting history, redefining language, and flipping moral judgments. Pelley argued that values such as diversity, equity, and inclusion are being unfairly vilified, framing this as part of a long-standing tactic used to manipulate public perception.

More from his speech: 

Why attack universities? Why attack journalism? Because ignorance works for power. First, make the truth seekers live in fear, sue the journalists and their companies for nothing. Then, send masked agents to abduct a college student who wrote an editorial in her college paper defending Palestinian rights and send her to a prison in Louisiana charged with nothing. Then move to destroy the law firms that stand up for the rights of others. 

The fear to speak in America. If our government is, in Lincoln’s phrase ‘of the people, by the people, for the people,’ then why are we afraid to speak? Ignorance works for power. Power can change the definition of the words we used to describe reality. This is an old playbook, my friends. There is nothing new in this. 

Pelley’s speech was met with distaste, ripping him as a “fraud” and a “liar” for his anti-Trump commencement speech. 

Recommended

One Tweet That Obliterated a CBS News Host's Rant at Wake Forest Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome] hits narcissists especially hard,” comedian Adam Carolla wrote on X. 

Moms For Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice recalled an interview she did with Pelley, who put his glasses between his lips while she read porn from public school library books to him. 

“I read porn from public school library books to @ScottPelley, who listened with his glasses tucked between his lips. He edited out that part of the @60Minutes interview to make our concerns seem unfounded. Scott is a liar and a fraud,” she wrote on X. 

Others wrote that his “credibility is zero,” calling him a “pompous POS.” 

In contrast, President Trump used his West Point commencement speech to praise the graduates, calling them “winners” and highlighting their strength, honor, and commitment to standing firm against globalist agendas. Rather than attacking political opponents, Trump focused on themes of national defense and defeating America’s enemies, stating that his “preference will always be to make peace and seek partnership.”

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

One Tweet That Obliterated a CBS News Host's Rant at Wake Forest Matt Vespa
NYT Twists Itself Into a Pretzel to Avoid Exposing How Illegals Get Access to Welfare Benefits Matt Vespa
Dr. Peterson, You Were Made to Tell It! Kevin McCullough
Commerce Secretary Lutnick Shares Hopeful News on Tariffs, the Economy Rebecca Downs
Federal Judge Drops Another Bombshell on Trump Administration Over Deportation Flight Jeff Charles
Macron’s Hypocrisy Will Cost the US, Moderate Arab States, and Israel Dearly Wes Martin

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
One Tweet That Obliterated a CBS News Host's Rant at Wake Forest Matt Vespa
Advertisement