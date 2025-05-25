Why This MSNBC Segment With James Comey Was Beyond Surreal
Commentator: I'd Rather Have a Braindead Biden in Charge Than Trump
Can We Send Her Back to Russia? Brittney Griner's Outburst Was Ridiculous
Tarlovonomics
MassResistance’s Open Letter to American Parents
When We Don't Want to Know
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 269: What the Old Testament Says About Clothes
'This Motherf*cker:' Kamala Harris Went on Scathing Rant About Longtime CNN Reporter
Atlantic’s Goldberg Defends Media’s Silence on Biden’s Decline
WaPo Finally Takes Down Post About 'Where Jews Belong,' but Why Was It...
Pharmacy Benefit Managers Work — The Regulators Do Not
Why Would God Make Rob Pope During MAGA and Wokeism?
Colorado Has a Progressive Pattern of Liberty Infringement and First Amendment Failures
Muslim Americans Just Redrew the Electoral Map—and No One’s Talking About It
Tipsheet

Netanyahu Slams France, UK, Canada for Siding with Hamas: 'Murderers, Rapists, Baby Killers'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 25, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn’t mince words Friday, accusing the liberal governments of France, the U.K., and Canada of effectively siding with Hamas terrorists by threatening to intervene in Israel’s defensive operation in Gaza. Netanyahu called out their nations for undermining Israel’s right to protect its citizens from the ongoing terrorist attacks, exposing the dangerous tendency of left-leaning Western governments to sympathize with radical Islamist groups. 

Advertisement

Specifically naming French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer as world leaders who are “emboldening Hamas to continue fighting forever,” Netanyahu likened them to “mass murderers, rapists, baby killers, and kidnappers.” 

In a statement on X, the Israeli Prime Minister accused the world leaders of “emboldening Hamas to continue fighting forever” after they vowed on Monday to take “concrete action” if Netanyahu did not end his invasion of Gaza. 

“You're on the wrong side of humanity and you're on the wrong side of history," Netanyahu said. 

Earlier this month, Israel launched “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” with Netanyahu seeking to occupy the Gaza Strip fully. In a recent development, Israeli forces reported that they likely killed Hamas leader Mohammad Sinwar in a strike on May 21. Mohammad Sinwar is the brother of Yahya Sinwar, a former Hamas leader who Israel killed in October 2024.

Former Israeli diplomat Yaki Dayan said that many people, especially on the far left in the U.S. and parts of Europe, struggle to see Israel’s actions as a legitimate self-defense effort. However, from Israel’s perspective, he pointed out that it is clearly a defensive war.

“But this is how it is perceived in Israel, and bridging this gap is sometimes an impossible mission," he said.

Recommended

Artificial Intelligence Just Did Something Terrifying in a Test — We Might Be Screwed Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, accused the extreme left and the media of trying to undermine and overthrow Netanyahu. He said that the prime minister’s political opponents, who have accused Netanyahu of prolonging the war in Gaza for political reasons, are guilty of a “blood libel.” 

“It’s legitimate to oppose a government. I’ve opposed governments in my political career, and that’s fine. But don’t cross the border, don’t cross the line. Don’t level blood libels at your own prime minister,” he said. “I’ve known the prime minister for 40 years. He’s a sensitive man who cares about people. Prolong a war? What kind of insanity is that? How dare they say something as malicious as that? He wants the war to end, but in victory because he carries the weight of the Jewish people on his shoulders.”

Tags: ISRAEL HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Artificial Intelligence Just Did Something Terrifying in a Test — We Might Be Screwed Jeff Charles
'This Motherf*cker:' Kamala Harris Went on Scathing Rant About Longtime CNN Reporter Sarah Arnold
Why This MSNBC Segment With James Comey Was Beyond Surreal Matt Vespa
Dear President Trump, Pull Back The Curtain Completely Derek Hunter
Tarlovonomics Kevin McCullough
Can We Send Her Back to Russia? Brittney Griner's Outburst Was Ridiculous Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Artificial Intelligence Just Did Something Terrifying in a Test — We Might Be Screwed Jeff Charles
Advertisement