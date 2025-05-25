Netanyahu Slams France, UK, Canada for Siding with Hamas: 'Murderers, Rapists, Baby Killers'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn’t mince words Friday, accusing the liberal governments of France, the U.K., and Canada of effectively siding with Hamas terrorists by threatening to intervene in Israel’s defensive operation in Gaza. Netanyahu called out their nations for undermining Israel’s right to protect its citizens from the ongoing terrorist attacks, exposing the dangerous tendency of left-leaning Western governments to sympathize with radical Islamist groups.

Specifically naming French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer as world leaders who are “emboldening Hamas to continue fighting forever,” Netanyahu likened them to “mass murderers, rapists, baby killers, and kidnappers.”

In a statement on X, the Israeli Prime Minister accused the world leaders of “emboldening Hamas to continue fighting forever” after they vowed on Monday to take “concrete action” if Netanyahu did not end his invasion of Gaza.

“You're on the wrong side of humanity and you're on the wrong side of history," Netanyahu said.

Earlier this month, Israel launched “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” with Netanyahu seeking to occupy the Gaza Strip fully. In a recent development, Israeli forces reported that they likely killed Hamas leader Mohammad Sinwar in a strike on May 21. Mohammad Sinwar is the brother of Yahya Sinwar, a former Hamas leader who Israel killed in October 2024.

Former Israeli diplomat Yaki Dayan said that many people, especially on the far left in the U.S. and parts of Europe, struggle to see Israel’s actions as a legitimate self-defense effort. However, from Israel’s perspective, he pointed out that it is clearly a defensive war.

“But this is how it is perceived in Israel, and bridging this gap is sometimes an impossible mission," he said.

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, accused the extreme left and the media of trying to undermine and overthrow Netanyahu. He said that the prime minister’s political opponents, who have accused Netanyahu of prolonging the war in Gaza for political reasons, are guilty of a “blood libel.”

“It’s legitimate to oppose a government. I’ve opposed governments in my political career, and that’s fine. But don’t cross the border, don’t cross the line. Don’t level blood libels at your own prime minister,” he said. “I’ve known the prime minister for 40 years. He’s a sensitive man who cares about people. Prolong a war? What kind of insanity is that? How dare they say something as malicious as that? He wants the war to end, but in victory because he carries the weight of the Jewish people on his shoulders.”