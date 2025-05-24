Trump to West Point Grads: 'You Are Winners' in Return to America First Military Vision

President Donald Trump delivered a powerful message to the 2025 graduating class at West Point, telling the new Army officers, “You are winners.” In his first military commencement address of his second term, Trump praised the cadets for their discipline, patriotism, and commitment to defending the nation—qualities he said are too often underappreciated in today’s politically correct climate. The speech marked a return to Trump’s America First approach to military leadership, emphasizing strength, honor, and a refusal to bow to globalist agendas.

On Saturday, Trump addressed the West Point graduates, who chanted “USA, USA,” by congratulating the young men and women and saying he can “proudly say mission accomplished.”

“This is a day you will never forget. In a few moments, you will become graduates of the most elite and storied military academy in human history.”

To the more than 1,000 graduates, Trump said that this would be the day they would never forget, and in a few moments, “you will become graduates of the most elite and storied military academy in human history.”

“You are the first West Point graduates of the Golden Age of America,” the president said, promising to take care of U.S. soldiers who put their lives on the line to serve the nation.

“For at least two decades, political leaders from both parties have dragged our military into missions it was never meant to be [in]. People would say, ‘Why are we doing this? Why are we wasting our time, money, and souls in some cases?’” Trump said. “They sent our warriors on nation-building crusades to nations that wanted nothing to do with us, led by leaders who didn’t have a clue in distant lands while abusing our soldiers with absurd ideological experiments.”

“All of that is ended,” Trump proudly stated.

In his remarks, Trump emphasized a return to a more focused and forceful military under his leadership, saying the armed forces should prioritize defeating enemies and defending the nation, not engaging in social agendas or global nation-building. He criticized past distractions like drag shows and cultural outreach, asserting that the military’s core mission is to dominate threats and be feared and respected worldwide.

“My preference always will be to make peace and seek partnership, even with countries with which our differences may be profound,” the president continued. “As much as you want to fight, I’d rather do it without having to fight. I’d rather just look at them and have them fold. And that’s happening.”

The president told the young graduates that he “could not be more proud to serve you as your commander in chief.”