Hochul Worried She'll Have to Cut Services for Illegal Aliens Amid GOP-Backed Spending Bill

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) priorities are wrecked after sounding the alarm over potential budget cuts, but not for struggling taxpayers or crime victims in her state. Instead, she’s warning that the state could lose funding under a Republican-led bill and may be forced to scale back services for illegal immigrants. Her comments reveal where her priorities lie: protecting entitlements for non-citizens over addressing the mounting financial burden on hardworking New Yorkers.

During a recent interview with Telemundo 47, Hochul expressed concern that New York would lose money due to a Republican-backed tax and spending bill, suggesting she is more concerned that she will have to cut services and programs for illegal aliens.

“I don’t want to go there,” Hochul said. “This is something we have to look at very seriously, for how we can not leave these people without essential care.”

Hochul warned that the Republican-backed funding cuts would have severe consequences for her state, saying New York lacks the resources to cover the gap. She emphasized that the cuts would impact health care services, including programs she expanded for illegal immigrants, such as coverage for seniors and new mothers, as well as care for nursing home residents. The governor also argued the reductions would hurt both immigrant and longtime resident communities, particularly vulnerable populations relying on Medicaid.

The show’s host, Alejandro Mendoza, then asked, “Could we see something like we have seen in California, where the governor had to cut services to some immigrants?”

Hochul expressed concern over the loss of federal funding for essential services, saying she doesn’t want to be forced into cutting care for vulnerable groups, such as undocumented immigrants.

