Hegseth Hammers Down Press Inside Pentagon Amid National Security Concerns

Security of Defense Pete Hegseth is hammering down on the press inside the Pentagon amid national security leaks. The move will tighten press credentialing rules, framing it as a necessary step to safeguard national security, including that journalists can no longer be on Pentagon grounds without an escort.

Advertisement

In a memo released Friday, Hegseth announced the new press rules for the Pentagon, calling it "an unwavering imperative for the Department.” The order will require members of the Pentagon press corps to sign a form acknowledging their responsibility to protect national intelligence and sensitive information. Journalists will also be issued new badges that identify them as members of the press.

The memo said that the new restrictions are "updated security measures" that "are needed to reduce the opportunities for in-person inadvertent and unauthorized disclosures."

“While the Department remains committed to transparency, the Department is equally obligated to protect [Classified National Security Information] and sensitive information - the unauthorized disclosure of which could put the lives of U.S. Service members in danger," Hegseth said.

“We also anticipate a forthcoming announcement of additional security measures and enhanced scrutiny on the issuance of [credentials]. Failure by any member of the resident or visiting press to comply with these control measures will result in further restrictions and possibly revocation of press credentials,” the memo stated.

The order comes amid a wave of new restrictions on media access at the Department of Defense, including the removal of legacy media outlets, such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, Politico, NPR, CNN, and NBC News, from their designated workspaces inside the Pentagon. In place of the previous setup, the Pentagon has implemented a rotation system designed to give a broader range of media outlets the chance to serve as resident members of the press corps. Additionally, the press briefing room has been shut down to reporters.

Editor’s Note: To celebrate the passage of the tremendous One Big, Beautiful Bill, we’re offering a fire sale on VIP memberships!



Join us in the fight against the radical left today and support our reporting as President Trump continues to usher in the Golden Age of America. Use promo code POTUS47 at checkout to get 74% off!