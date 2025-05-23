Illegal Alien Nabbed After Voting in U.S. Elections, Stealing $400K in Benefits Using Stolen Identity

An illegal immigrant from Colombia who had been living in the U.S. for decades was finally apprehended after allegedly voting in several U.S. elections and fraudulently collecting government benefits.

Advertisement

According to a federal indictment, Lina Maria Orovio-Hernandez was a Federal Grand Jury indicted for illegal national status after discovering she had been living in the U.S. unlawfully under a stolen identity and receiving at least $400,000 in rental assistance, Social Security, and food stamp benefits. She also allegedly obtained nine state IDs, including a Massachusetts Real ID, and applied for a U.S. passport.

Orovio-Hernandez has been accused of using a stolen identity to fraudulently register to vote in January 2023 and illegally cast a ballot in the November 2024 presidential election. She was captured on surveillance camera at a bank wearing an “I voted” sticker on Nov. 5, 2024, Election Day. Orovio-Hernandez is accused of illegally receiving around $400,000 in federal benefits, including over $259,000 in Section 8 housing aid, more than $101,000 in Social Security disability payments, and about $43,000 in food assistance, all over a span of several years.

U.S. Attorney Leah Foley emphasized that the illegal immigrant’s actions undermine the rights and support systems designed for American citizens and legal residents, calling the alleged crimes an insult to those who follow the law. She vowed that her office would continue to pursue and prosecute those who exploit the system.

“For more than 20 years, this defendant is alleged to have built an entire life on the foundation of a stolen identity – including illegally voting in our presidential election and collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in government benefits intended for Americans in need,” Foley said. “The right to vote is one of the many privileges of being a U.S. citizen. Government funded programs for those in need are intended to be safety nets for those living in our country lawfully – not support an illegal alien without a right to be here.”

The illegal alien is facing up to ten years in prison and fines of $250,000 on several of the counts.

Editor’s Note: To celebrate the passage of the tremendous One Big, Beautiful Bill, we’re offering a fire sale on VIP memberships!



Join us in the fight against the radical left today and support our reporting as President Trump continues to usher in the Golden Age of America. Use promo code POTUS47 at checkout to get 74% off!