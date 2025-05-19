Trump Posts Cryptic Video of 'Mysterious Deaths' Linked To Hillary Clinton

President Donald Trump took another swipe at failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton by sharing a video suggesting that several individuals who opposed or challenged her died under suspicious circumstances.

Advertisement

“The Video Hillary Clinton Does Not Want You to See,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. The video referenced several high-profile deaths linked in public speculation to the Clintons, including John F. Kennedy Jr., DNC staffer Seth Rich, former White House Counsel Vince Foster, and former White House intern Mary Mahoney.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The video features several individuals whose deaths it suggests may be linked, in some way, to the Clintons. Among them is John F. Kennedy Jr., son of President John F. Kennedy, who died in a 1999 plane crash near Martha’s Vineyard. The video implies that his death was suspiciously timed, as Hillary Clinton was preparing to enter New York politics around that period.

Also highlighted is James McDougal, a former financial associate of Bill and Hillary Clinton and a key witness in the 1998 Whitewater investigation. He died of cardiac arrest while serving a prison sentence in Texas, just before he was scheduled to testify.

The video also references the 2016 killing of DNC staffer Seth Rich, who was shot in Washington, D.C., while walking home from a bar. Some have speculated that Rich was the source of the leaked DNC emails published by WikiLeaks, leaks that damaged Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

While Trump’s video does not directly accuse the Clintons of involvement in the deaths, it raises questions about the circumstances and their possible connections to the political power couple.