Kash Patel Has Warning As FBI Foils ISIS-Linked Plot to Attack U.S. Military Base

The FBI has thwarted what could have been a devastating mass shooting at a U.S. military base, uncovering a chilling plot orchestrated on behalf of the Islamic State (ISIS). While Democrats continue to downplay the ongoing threat of radical Islamic terrorism, this latest case is a stark reminder of what the Biden administration’s policies allowed into America.

Advertisement

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed that the agency foiled a mass shooting plot at a military base on behalf of ISIS targeting a U.S. military base. He warned that any person who is charged with targeting the country’s military or is working with foreign terrorist groups will be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Let this be a warning: Anyone who targets our military or conspires with foreign terrorist organizations will be found, stopped, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Patel said during his interview with Fox News Digital. “I commend the men and women of the Joint Terrorism Task Force and our law enforcement partners for their continued dedication to protecting the American people.”

“Our agents, intelligence teams, and partners acted quickly — and they saved lives,” Patel wrote on X. “Well done to all on executing the mission.”

Patel issued his warning following the arrest of 19-year-old Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, a former member of the Michigan Army National Guard, who is accused of planning a mass shooting near the U.S. Army’s Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command (TACOM) at the Detroit Arsenal in Warren, Michigan. Said reportedly “launched his drone in support of the attack plan” and suggested to an undercover FBI agent that “everyone has about seven magazines because you don’t want to be in there and run out of ammo.”

According to a criminal complaint, in June 2024, Said began communicating with an undercover FBI agent whom he thought was a fellow ISIS supporter. In April, "two undercover officers indicated they intended to carry out Said’s plan at the direction of ISIS.” Said allegedly supported the planned attack by supplying armor-piercing ammo and magazines, conducting drone surveillance over TACOM, training others in weapons use and Molotov cocktail construction, and helping plan key details like entry points and target buildings.

Said faces charges for trying to aid a foreign terrorist group and for sharing details about how to make a destructive device. Each charge carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years if he's found guilty.