Trump's OMB Director Quietly Calls Out the Republicans Threatening to Derail the 'Big,...
Liberal Amnesty Group Inadvertently Makes Great Case for the Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
Wait, Trump Is Up By *How Much* Now? Dems Are Going to Implode.
Here Are Some of the People Who Owe Special Counsel Robert Hur an...
The 764 War: What the FBI Knows and Keyboard Warriors Deny
Four Trump Officials Pen NYT Op-Ed Calling for This Commonsense Reform
Conservatives Slam Leaked Biden Audio, Say Tapes Confirm Mental Decline and Massive...
VIP
Piers Morgan Stumps Left-Wing Feminist on Defining a Woman
Trump Surges in Deep-Blue New Jersey as Voters Turn on Democrat Governor
Jasmine Crockett Mocks Christian Lawmakers Over SNAP Reform
This Pro-Life Advocate Once Underwent a Medication Abortion. Then She Reversed It.
Trump Torches Supreme Court Over Immigration Ruling: 'Criminals Will Flood In'
Pay for Pro Growth Tax Cuts by Ending the Credit Union Tax Loophole
Freedom Defined
Tipsheet

Minnesota Dems Fight to Keep Free Health Care for Illegal Immigrants Despite Soaring Costs, Backlash

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 17, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Minnesota Democrats are doubling down on their radical agenda, pledging to “fight until the very end” to provide free health care to illegal immigrants, on the backs of hardworking taxpayers. As everyday Minnesotans struggle with rising premiums, longer wait times, and an overstretched health care system, progressive lawmakers are prioritizing illegal immigrants over legal residents.

Advertisement

Dozens of Democrats from Minnesota’s Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL) rallied outside the state House chamber on Friday to oppose a new policy that would end free health care for undocumented adult immigrants by year’s end, while still allowing coverage for children to continue.

Protesters held signs with messages such as "We Stand with Immigrants" and "Empathy: Good Government's Superpower!" They also read anonymous stories from individuals who received life-saving treatment or medication through MinnesotaCare. This state program began offering coverage to low-income individuals not eligible for Medicaid starting January 1.

State lawmakers reached a deal earlier this week to implement cuts to MinnesotaCare coverage after the program exceeded its projected enrollment by nearly 30 percent. Initially, the program was designed for 5,700 undocumented immigrants, but within just a few months, over 20,000 had enrolled in the free healthcare program.

Democratic State Sen. Alice Mann argued that Republicans were willing to cause a government shutdown in Minnesota simply to eliminate free healthcare for 20,000 people. She claimed their true priority was not fiscal responsibility, but instead stripping healthcare from vulnerable individuals, showing a lack of concern for people's well-being.

“I want to just put an exclamation point on what you just heard,” she said. “We had negotiations with a party who does not care about the wellbeing of people. With a party who was willing to throw the entire state of Minnesota in disarray, to shut down the government, and in return for not doing that, they wanted to take away health care from 20,000 people. That was their priority. Their goal was to take away health care from people. Under the guise of fiscal responsibility.”

Recommended

Wait, Trump Is Up By *How Much* Now? Dems Are Going to Implode. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

However, in reality, Republicans do not want to eliminate the program entirely; they simply want to end free healthcare for illegal immigrants.

Mann accused Republicans of being racists and working “all for political points, all for political gain.”

“To say that we protected, essentially, homegrown Minnesotans. But all these other people who look different, who speak a different language, who have different customs, we do not care about them, we will not pay for them, we will not welcome them, and they can suffer, they can die, and we don’t care,” she continued. 

Data from the Minnesota Department of Human Services shows that over 20,000 illegal immigrants have enrolled in the state’s healthcare program, surpassing initial projections for just the first four months of the year. Of those enrolled, 24 percent are children under the age of 18. Between January and the end of April alone, the program paid out $3.9 million in claims.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, Trump Is Up By *How Much* Now? Dems Are Going to Implode. Matt Vespa
Is This Why the Supreme Court Broke the Way It Did on the Alien Enemies Act Case? Matt Vespa
Here Are Some of the People Who Owe Special Counsel Robert Hur an Apology Matt Vespa
Jasmine Crockett Mocks Christian Lawmakers Over SNAP Reform Sarah Arnold
Conservatives Slam Leaked Biden Audio, Say Tapes Confirm Mental Decline and Massive Cover-Up Sarah Arnold
Trump Surges in Deep-Blue New Jersey as Voters Turn on Democrat Governor Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wait, Trump Is Up By *How Much* Now? Dems Are Going to Implode. Matt Vespa
Advertisement