WaPo Complains 'Not Many Restaurants Left in D.C.' if ICE Enforces Immigration Laws

In yet another display of misplaced priorities, The Washington Post is sounding the alarm, not over rising crime or the crisis at the border, but because Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) might actually enforce U.S. immigration laws. According to the Post, cracking down on illegal immigration could leave Washington, D.C., with fewer restaurants.

The WaPo reported last week that owners of several Washington restaurants had lost employees since the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) showed up to investigate. The article largely centered on business owners expressing concern over the potential loss of labor due to illegal immigrants. One example included a letter from a restaurant executive to the DHS, written in response to an ICE audit of employee records.

More from the article:

If they want to go by the [law] book, there is not many restaurants left in D.C.,” said Luis Reyes, a former illegal migrant from El Salvador who is now the co-owner of a restaurant visited by ICE. He added: Who will wash dishes? Nobody wants to do that. Only the hard workers, the people who come from Honduras and El Salvador, they happily do that … They want to make money and send [it] to their family. “Why is DHS focusing on D.C. restaurants?” complained Geoff Tracy, a restaurateur for 25 years.

Instead of focusing on the rule of law and national sovereignty in the United States, the WaPo values cheap labor and open borders. Studies indicate that over 1.5 million jobs have been filled by foreign graduates, mainly due to hiring kickbacks and preferential treatment within tight-knit networks of foreign workers and hiring managers.

A former Indian H-1B visa holder told Breitbart News that certain hiring managers deliberately favor Indian contractors over American candidates because they benefit from the deal, pocketing a portion of the contractors’ hourly pay, which can accumulate to a substantial profit over time.

Meanwhile, American workers have been deprived of those jobs in favor of foreign workers.