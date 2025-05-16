Portions of the Tapes Between Biden and Special Counsel Robert Hur Have Been...
Providence City Council Under Fire for Flying Palestinian Flag Linked to Hamas, Sparking...
Prosecutor Under Fire After Illegal Alien Kills Colorado Teen in Crash, Gets Probation
SCOTUS Sides With Illegal Alien Criminals in Alien Enemies Act Case
Trump's Numbers Improving in the Polls
As GOP Faces Defections, Trump, White House Issue Key Reminders About 'Big, Beautiful...
State Attorney General Warns of Online 'Sextortion' Network that Targets Children

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 16, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, file

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador is sounding the alarm on a dangerous and deeply disturbing criminal network known as 764, which is targeting children through widely used online platforms. In a move that puts public safety over political correctness, Labrador is urging parents to stay vigilant as the FBI warns of the group’s growing reach and disturbing tactics.

Labrador stated that the 764 network preys on children aged 9 to 17, coercing them into sharing explicit content or participating in self-harm, which is then used for blackmail and ongoing exploitation. The name “764” comes from a Texas ZIP code where the first cases were discovered in 2021. The Attorney General expressed concern over the network’s global reach and its calculated targeting of vulnerable children. He made it clear that his office is dedicated to deploying every possible resource to expose these criminals and protect families in Idaho.

“The tactics often lead to victims suffering in silence, as the perpetrators exploit feelings of fear, shame, and isolation to keep their victims from seeking help,” Labrador’s office said. 

According to Labrador's office, the criminals typically reach out to victims through widely used gaming and messaging platforms like Discord, Telegram, and Roblox. They prey on the victims’ fear and shame, making it harder for them to ask for help. The FBI is actively investigating more than 250 cases linked to this network across the U.S. They have also noted that those behind the 764 network use tactics such as swatting, doxxing, and other forms of harassment to force victims into complying with their demands.

Portions of the Tapes Between Biden and Special Counsel Robert Hur Have Been Released. They're Brutal. Matt Vespa
Specific individuals within the 764 network have identified themselves as adherents of Satanic organizations, including the Order of Nine Angles (O9A). This cult has been linked to a plot to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

In April, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force in Idaho received 15 separate reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) concerning suspected sextortion incidents happening within the state, according to Labrador’s office.

