Prosecutor Under Fire After Illegal Alien Kills Colorado Teen in Crash, Gets Probation

A tragic incident in Colorado highlights the deadly consequences of the state’s reckless sanctuary policies. A Colorado teenager lost her life in a car crash caused by an illegal immigrant who never should have been in the country to begin with—and yet, instead of facing the full weight of justice, the offender received nothing more than a slap on the wrist. The case underscores how Colorado’s sanctuary laws continue to prioritize political correctness and open-border ideology over the safety and rights of American citizens.

The 15-year-old illegal immigrant was driving at a reckless 90 miles per hour in a residential area with a 45 mph speed limit when he crashed, killing 24-year-old Kaitlyn Weaver. Despite the tragic loss and nearly $1 million in medical bills, the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office sentenced him to just two years of probation and imposed no financial responsibility. The vehicle was uninsured, and since the teen reportedly took the Jeep without his mother’s permission, she cannot be held liable either.

“As a 33-year police veteran in Colorado, and also an experienced traffic crash investigator with decades of case work, I cannot recall an instance with such a minimal sentence. My heart breaks for the entire Weaver family.” Detective David Snelling of the Arvada, Colorado Police Department said.

The illegal immigrant, whose name has not been released due to state laws protecting the identities of juvenile offenders, was sentenced to just two years of probation and 100 hours of community service. This came after Arapahoe County District Attorney Amy Padden’s office offered the teen a plea deal in exchange for admitting guilt in the fatal crash. Initially, the DA’s office had labeled the case as a “no plea offer” situation. However, in January, Padden, who has been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D), notified the victim’s family that her office would pursue a probation deal instead.

The victim’s father emphasized how broken the immigration system in Colorado is, saying, “Immigration and the criminal justice system and all these things landed together one day in Aurora, and now I sit here today without a daughter.”

Congressman Gabe Evans, a former law enforcement officer and the grandson of immigrants, often speaks out about the link between crime and immigration in Colorado. Following this recent tragedy, he spoke out strongly once again.

“Once again, someone in the country illegally has committed a crime that’s cost the life of an innocent Coloradan. Thanks to Colorado Democrats and their sanctuary state laws, lives are being destroyed while offenders walk away with barely a punishment. We can—and absolutely must—do better,” he said.

In 2024, Evans campaigned on a promise to tackle these problems head-on, and that message resonated with voters, helping him turn Colorado’s 8th Congressional District red in the November election.