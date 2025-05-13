Illegal Alien Arrested in Connection to Brutal Gang Rape of 16-Year-Old Girl

The United States Marshals Service revealed that an illegal immigrant from El Salvador has been arrested in connection to a violent gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Harris County, Texas, in 2022. He was previously wanted for kidnapping and child sexual assault.

David Argueta-Marquez was taken into custody in Pike County, Kentucky, for charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of a child stemming from a 2022 incident in Texas. He was one of four men accused of kidnapping the 16-year-old girl, then taking turns raping her at gunpoint.

“The U.S. Marshals Service for the Southern District of West Virginia is proud to be part of the collaborative effort to remove violent, illegal aliens from our country,” U.S. Marshals agency official Michael Baylous said in a statement. “We hope that the arrest of Mr. Argueta-Marquez sends this simple message to other fugitives within our country: You will be next!”

The 29-year-old illegal immigrant is also being investigated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for being an alleged member of the 18th Street gang in El Salvador. Argueta-Marquez remains in police custody and will be extradited to Texas to face the kidnapping and child rape charges against him.

"This case is yet another example of the outstanding work of the Deputy U.S. Marshals and Task Force Officers in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. Their efforts in this case ensured this violent offender will be held accountable for his actions," U.S. Marshal Jeremy Honaker of the Eastern District of Kentucky said.

President Donald Trump has prioritized cracking down on violent criminal illegal immigrants during his second term, implementing a series of aggressive policies aimed at enforcing immigration laws. In his efforts, he directed the Guantanamo Migrant Operations Center to house up to 30,000 illegal aliens who pose a serious safety threat to the American people and national security as he aims to strengthen immigration enforcement and protect U.S. communities from criminal immigrants, all while holding them accountable for their actions.