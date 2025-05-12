Tim Tebow Exposes Disturbing Details of America’s Child Exploitation Crisis

Tim Tebow is not just a former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner— no, he has used his platform to fight human trafficking and child sexual exploitation. He began the Tim Tebow Foundation and has so far rescued over 2,000 victims and assisted in the prosecution of more than 500 traffickers across 30 countries. The foundation operates 20 safe homes, with an additional 22 under development, providing refuge and rehabilitation for survivors. Now, he’s telling the terrifying reality that still lurks amid human trafficking.

Advertisement

On a recent episode of the Shawn Ryan Show, Tebow exposed the disturbing scale of child exploitation in the U.S., revealing that biological fathers are the top offenders. He shared a Department of Justice law enforcement map showing over 111,000 unique IP addresses across the country—each representing individuals who had downloaded or shared child abuse or rape content involving children under 12 in just the past 30 days. He also clarified that this figure excludes cases involving sextortion, grooming, or live-streamed abuse.

The map was nearly covered in red dots, underscoring the severity of the crisis.“I wanted to bring that because I think it brings to life so much of the evil that we’re trying to face and people will say ‘Well that’s just over there and it’s in those countries and it’s all of those places,’” Tebow said, adding that that’s not the truth.

“It’s right here in our backyards,” he added.

Tebow highlighted that many offenders aren’t who people might expect—they’re often middle-aged, college-educated men with stable jobs. He recalled an alarming case where a man was abusing his 18-month-old and 9-month-old children on a Florida Gators blanket, underscoring the reality that these horrific crimes are happening in our own communities.

“Do you know the number one offender? Biological fathers. The most heartbreaking part is that so much of this evil isn’t coming from strangers—it’s coming from family, from friends, from those in the trusted circle.”@TimTebow pic.twitter.com/g11O1hRvVn — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyan762) May 12, 2025

Tebow pointed out that the average offender abuses 13 victims over their lifetime, yet the Cyber Crimes Center (C3) currently has only seven officers dedicated to victim identification.

The two-time BCS National Champion is urging Congress to pass the bipartisan Renewed Hope Act, a bill designed to strengthen Homeland Security Investigations by adding over 200 trained analysts and investigators, bringing in expert consultants, and expanding advanced training programs to identify victims, all to rescue more than 50,000 unidentified children from sexual exploitation.

Tebow emphasized that this kind of exploitation isn’t accidental; these are violent, intentional images and not innocent photos like a baby in a bathtub. He also revealed that Americans are the top payers for live-streamed child rape and rank third globally, behind China and Russia, in peer-to-peer sharing of such abuse material.