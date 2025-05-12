Reporter Exposes Dems' Politicizing: ICE Facility Tour Reveals Clean, Well-Equipped Center

As Democrats chose political theater over professionalism, a reporter revealed that instead of storming an Newark ICE facility, they could have had a calm, orderly tour- had they simply followed the proper procedures. Instead, the group of Democrats, including the city’s mayor, opted for grandstanding and disruption, turning what could have been a constructive visit into a spectacle designed to score headlines and stir outrage, rather than address real immigration issues.

Fox News reporter Rachel Campos-Duffy scored an epic troll on Democrats after booking an appointment at the ICE detention facility and touring the center, saying that “ICE has nothing to hide.”

Campos-Duffy revealed that she toured the ICE detention facility before Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) scheduled visit and found it clean, well-equipped, and transparent, contrary to the negative image often portrayed. She emphasized that ICE has nothing to be ashamed of, pointing out amenities like recreation areas, legal access, and communication tools for detainees.

“There are doors on the bedrooms and they aren’t even locked,” Campos-Duffy said. “The facility actually looks like a high school, looks better than a lot of high schools and prisons in America could take a lesson, in fact, director of ICE, who took me around told me, Todd Lyons told me, they can’t contract with state and local facilities, they have to use private facilities, because their standards are so high and it is too expensive to retro retrofit to put the ICE detainees in.”

The ICE detention center, which Democrats described as torture chambers, in fact was equipped with amenities such as an outside recreation center, telephones, and domino tables.

“This facility is so clean. It has, you know, all kind of recreation facilities, outdoor soccer field, weight equipment, domino tables. It has telephones everywhere with signs next to them of how they can, phone numbers to reach their consulate and also legal facilities, computer web cams,” Campos-Duffy pointed out.

She even pointed out signs in both Spanish and English asking, “Do you want to go home?”—along with a phone number that illegal immigrants could call to receive $1,000 and a free flight back to their home country.

Democrats have argued that illegal immigrants are being detained without options. However, as Campos-Duffy demonstrated, that claim is not accurate—immigrants have the choice to self-deport, with the cost covered.

This follows an incident last week where Democratic Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman, LaMonica McIver, and Rob Menendez Jr. of New Jersey stormed the ICE facility in Newark, leading to the arrest of Democratic Mayor Ras Baraka.