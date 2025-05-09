VIP
Time to Revive Census Reform
Tipsheet

Pentagon Orders Removal of Up to 1,000 Transgender Troops in Major Policy Shift

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 09, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In another move that signals a significant shift in military policy under renewed calls for combat readiness and traditional values, the Pentagon has reportedly begun the process of discharging up to 1,000 transgender service members. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth issued a memo stating that after Supreme Court of the United States justices granted an emergency request to “lift a nationwide injunction blocking the policy,” “TRANS is out at the DOD.” 

On Thursday, the Pentagon began enforcing a new policy to remove transgender service members from the military, following a Supreme Court decision allowing the Trump administration's ban to take effect while ongoing legal challenges continue. Under the directive, the Department of Defense will discharge at least 1,000 transgender personnel, giving others 30 days to self-identify for removal. According to the memo, active-duty members are expected to voluntarily exit the military by June 6, while those in the National Guard and Reserves have until July 7. 

“On conclusion of the self-identification eligibility window, the Military Departments will initiate involuntary separation processes,” the memo states.

The DoD has also started reviewing medical records to identify service members who have not disclosed their transgender status, casting doubt on the long-promoted media claim that approximately 15,000 transgender individuals currently serve in the military. 

“No more pronouns. No more dudes in dresses. We’re done with that sh*t,” Hegseth declared to reporters. 

While identifying the precise number of transgender service members remains a challenge, Pentagon officials are reviewing medical records to flag individuals diagnosed with or undergoing treatment for gender dysphoria. According to the new directive, those identified will face involuntary discharge from the military. Additionally, the policy prohibits anyone diagnosed with gender dysphoria from enlisting in the armed forces in the future. 

“Expressing a false ‘gender identity’ divergent from an individual’s sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for Military Service,” the memo states. “Service by individuals with a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibiting symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria is not in the best interest of the Military Services and is not clearly consistent with the interests of national security.” 

