Anti-Israel Radicals Torch UW Building, Block First Responders, Chant 'Death to Police'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 06, 2025 8:45 PM
Julio Rosas/Townhall

In yet another example of escalating campus chaos, anti-Israel agitators at the University of Washington took over an academic building and vandalized property. They even started fires—all under the guise of protest. The group occupied the Interdisciplinary Engineering Building, blocking entrances and disrupting operations. Authorities responded swiftly, arresting 30 individuals for trespassing and disorderly conduct. University officials condemned the actions, calling them criminal and unacceptable, especially as many demonstrations across the country continue to cross the line from protest into outright lawlessness.  

This week, dozens of pro-Palestinian and Antifa protestors took over a building on the University of Washington's campus. They set small fires to oppose the college's partnership with Boeing, the largest aerospace and defense manufacturer.  The group "Super UW" announced on Facebook that it had taken over the new engineering building funded by Boeing, claiming the protest was in response to the company’s defense contracts and its role in supplying arms to Israel. 

The protesters took over the engineering building, blocked emergency vehicles, started fires, and prepared to confront police by gathering rocks. They also threw scooters and bikes into the flames, causing lithium battery explosions. The fire burned for 45 minutes before authorities intervened, partly because the fire became dangerously close to campus buildings. 

The protestors shouted, "Abolish the police. Every cop dead is a victory for the resistance,” and "Death to the police!" 

Roughly 30 protesters were arrested and charged with trespassing, property destruction, disorderly conduct, and conspiracy to commit all three. In a statement, the university condemned the illegal occupation of campus buildings and denounced the antisemitic statements from the student group. The school said it would not be intimidated and remains committed to fighting antisemitism and maintaining campus safety. 

Tags: WOKE

