Houthi Missile Nearly Slams Into Israel’s Civilian Airport
Trump Officials Quickly Pointed Out What Was Missing From This New York Times...
Why JD Vance Had to Wreck an Anti-Trump Commentator on Social Media
$2.00 Gas Here We Come!
Buffalo SVU Detective 'AngryCops' Drops Startling New Evidence of School Sexual Abuse Cove...
FBI Busts 'Satanic' Child Exploitation Ring
Trump Unveils Bold 'Golden Dome for America' Missile Defense Shield In New Budget...
China-US Trade Deal Will Take Time, China Expert Says
Former NFL Kicker Inspired To Run for Congress by Trump’s Attempted Assassination
VIP
Trump 2028? Here's What the President Thinks.
State Department Analyst Busted for $650K Embezzlement In Stunning Breach of Public Trust
Mexican President Snubs Trump’s Push for U.S. Military In Mexico’s Cartel Fight
Watch John Fetterman Argue With Pilot Over Having to Wear Seatbelt In Resurfaced...
Chaos Erupts at AOC Town Hall as Protester Accuses Her of 'Genocide' Lies...
Tipsheet

New Details Emerge About the Illegal Immigrant Who Stole Kristi Noem's Purse

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 04, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Stephen Groves File

In yet another glaring example of failed immigration enforcement and soft-on-crime policies, the illegal immigrant accused of stealing Department of Homeland Security Secretary (DHS) Kristi Noem’s purse was reportedly released after committing a similar theft in New York City just weeks earlier. Instead of facing swift deportation or serious consequences, the suspect was reportedly freed, highlighting the disastrous impact of sanctuary city policies. 

Advertisement

According to a newly released report, the suspect and illegal alien from Chile, Mario Bustamante-Leiva, was previously arrested in New York City. As he stole Noem’s purse from a restaurant in Washington, D.C., the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) warrant squad looked for him after he never showed up in court. 

In March, Bustamante-Leiva allegedly stole a fanny pack from a Times Square store and racked up around $1,200 in credit card charges within just 20 minutes. Authorities later arrested him but only issued a desk appearance ticket for fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, before releasing him. The report states that because of New York’s sanctuary policies, the NYPD was prohibited from notifying federal immigration authorities, even though the suspect was in the country illegally.

“Years ago, people would be held on ICE detainers if somebody was known to be in the country unlawfully and committed crimes,” former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Bederow told the New York Post. “That would be a no-brainer hold … these kinds of crimes would not be committed if the policies were stronger. That’s just the reality.”

Recommended

Why JD Vance Had to Wreck an Anti-Trump Commentator on Social Media Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The illegal immigrant had also been arrested for shoplifting in Utah in 2021 and made headlines in 2015 when he was caught in London for a months-long theft spree, charged with stealing $28,000 worth of phones, wallets, and computers. 

On Easter Sunday, Bustamante-Leiva stole Noem’s Gucci purse while she was dining at a restaurant in D.C. The purse contained $3,000 in cash, her passport, makeup bag, DHS access card, apartment key, and medication.

Tags: KRISTI NOEM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why JD Vance Had to Wreck an Anti-Trump Commentator on Social Media Matt Vespa
Buffalo SVU Detective 'AngryCops' Drops Startling New Evidence of School Sexual Abuse Coverups Tom Knighton
State Department Analyst Busted for $650K Embezzlement In Stunning Breach of Public Trust Sarah Arnold
$2.00 Gas Here We Come! Kevin McCullough
NPR CEO Responds to Trump's Executive Order Gutting Taxpayer Funding Matt Vespa
Why Everyone Was Cracking Jokes About the Winner of the Kentucky Derby Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why JD Vance Had to Wreck an Anti-Trump Commentator on Social Media Matt Vespa
Advertisement