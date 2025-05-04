New Details Emerge About the Illegal Immigrant Who Stole Kristi Noem's Purse

In yet another glaring example of failed immigration enforcement and soft-on-crime policies, the illegal immigrant accused of stealing Department of Homeland Security Secretary (DHS) Kristi Noem’s purse was reportedly released after committing a similar theft in New York City just weeks earlier. Instead of facing swift deportation or serious consequences, the suspect was reportedly freed, highlighting the disastrous impact of sanctuary city policies.

According to a newly released report, the suspect and illegal alien from Chile, Mario Bustamante-Leiva, was previously arrested in New York City. As he stole Noem’s purse from a restaurant in Washington, D.C., the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) warrant squad looked for him after he never showed up in court.

In March, Bustamante-Leiva allegedly stole a fanny pack from a Times Square store and racked up around $1,200 in credit card charges within just 20 minutes. Authorities later arrested him but only issued a desk appearance ticket for fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, before releasing him. The report states that because of New York’s sanctuary policies, the NYPD was prohibited from notifying federal immigration authorities, even though the suspect was in the country illegally.

“Years ago, people would be held on ICE detainers if somebody was known to be in the country unlawfully and committed crimes,” former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Bederow told the New York Post. “That would be a no-brainer hold … these kinds of crimes would not be committed if the policies were stronger. That’s just the reality.”

The illegal immigrant had also been arrested for shoplifting in Utah in 2021 and made headlines in 2015 when he was caught in London for a months-long theft spree, charged with stealing $28,000 worth of phones, wallets, and computers.

On Easter Sunday, Bustamante-Leiva stole Noem’s Gucci purse while she was dining at a restaurant in D.C. The purse contained $3,000 in cash, her passport, makeup bag, DHS access card, apartment key, and medication.