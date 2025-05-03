Violent Illegal Alien Fatally Shoots Texas Father

In yet another tragic and preventable consequence of the Biden administration’s open-border policies, a Texas father was gunned down in front of his children by an illegal immigrant from Cuba. The incident underscores the dangers of allowing violent criminals to slip through the cracks of a broken immigration system, as another innocent American is dead.

Advertisement

Surveillance footage shows Fernandez De La Paz fatally shooting his ex-brother-in-law, Ediesky Incencio Pineiro, in front of his family at their home in Harris County, Texas. Pineiro was shot in the chest and later died in the hospital. Court records indicate that De La Paz had previously threatened to kill the family and flee to Mexico. He has a lengthy criminal history, including a previous shooting incident where he killed one man, though prosecutors dismissed the murder case in 2017, citing self-defense. De La Paz was also under FBI investigation for a credit card skimming scheme, where a surveillance image showed him using a stolen card for high-value purchases. He was arrested in Fort Bend County, but was released on a $8,000 bond.

BREAKING: Illegal migrant kiIIs Texas dad in front of his family. He was able to stay here despite 2 prior kiIIs + prior arrests. pic.twitter.com/VrL3Js6Vdt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 1, 2025

De La Paz illegally crossed the border and entered the United States in 2016 during the Obama administration and was ordered to be deported in 2019 under President Donald Trump. However, despite having an active ICE detainer, De La Paz was released from prison in November 2024 during the Biden administration.

In both of his arrests, records show Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged immigration detainers, which means he should have been taken into immigration custody after being released from county jails. ICE officials stated that De La Paz was granted parole into the U.S. in 2014 for two years, but he failed to leave the country when his parole expired. Under federal regulations, ICE is prohibited from detaining deportees for more than six months if their home countries refuse to accept them, which forces the agency to release them back into the community.