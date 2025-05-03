What These Black Trump Supporters Said on CNN Obliterated This Anti-Trump Myth
Tulsi Gabbard Opens Probe Into Fauci’s Role In Gain-of-Function Research, COVID Origins

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 03, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has opened an official probe into Dr. Anthony Fauci's involvement in gain-of-function research and its potential connection to the origins of COVID-19. Gabbard's investigation aims to uncover the truth behind the controversial research that has long been linked to the virus's emergence, casting a spotlight on Fauci's role in funding such experiments despite the risks. This probe raises serious questions not only about the origins of the pandemic but also about the potential implications of Fauci's actions, which some argue may be tied to President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon him.  

Nearly five years after the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration is looking for answers. While it has been discovered that the origin of the virus came from a lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology where research into bat coronaviruses was being conducted, Gabbard has opened an investigation called “Lab Leak, the true origins of COVID-19 and concludes “a lab-related incident involving gain-of-function research is the most likely the origin of COVID-19.” 

During a podcast episode on the Megyn Kelly show, Gabbard said she created a special teams group, the Directors Initiative Group, that will focus on the origins of COVID-19, among other things. 

The State Council Information Office of the People’s Republic of China recently released a statement accusing the United States of attempting to "shift the blame" by suggesting that COVID-19 originated in a Wuhan lab. The statement dismissed the lab leak theory as "extremely unlikely". It referred to a previous joint study with the World Health Organization (WHO), which concluded that the virus likely spread from bats to humans via another animal. China also introduced its narrative, asserting there is “substantial evidence” that the virus may have originated in the U.S. before spreading to China. Additionally, China criticized the U.S. for not doing enough to curb the virus’s spread, claiming it “severely undermined joint international efforts in the fight against the pandemic” and became a "weak link" in global public health governance. The report concluded by urging the U.S. to address the numerous questions surrounding its actions. 

“The thing that we are working with [NIH Director] Jay Bhattacharya… as well as [HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] on is looking at the gain-of-function research that – in the case of the Wuhan lab, as well as many others around many of these other bio labs around the world – was actually U.S. funded and leads to this dangerous kind of research that, in many examples, has resulted in either a pandemic or some other major health crisis,” Gabbard said. 

Kelly suggested that if Peter Daszak’s research with the Wuhan "bat lady" was linked to the pandemic, Fauci could be responsible for funding it. Gabbard pointed out that Fauci had consistently denied any involvement in this research under oath before Congress and raised whether Fauci sought a preemptive pardon from Biden before leaving office, implying potential legal concerns related to his actions.

Tags: TULSI GABBARD

