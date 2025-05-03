MS-13 Gangbangers In U.S. illegally Stab Three Virginia Prison Guards In Coordinated Attack

In yet another brutal consequence of the previous administration’s lax border policies, three Virginia correctional officers were reportedly stabbed by MS-13 gang members who are in the U.S. illegally. The attack, which took place inside a state correctional facility, underscores the growing threat posed by violent foreign nationals who slip through the cracks of a broken immigration system.

On Friday, six inmates—five of them confirmed members of the violent MS-13 gang—launched a premeditated attack on three correctional officers at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. According to the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC), the attackers are nationals of El Salvador and were in the United States illegally.

Five corrections officers were taken to the hospital following the attack. Three have since been discharged, with two sustaining only minor injuries while responding to the incident.

“Each have been convicted of violent crimes including aggravated murder, first and second degree murder, and rape,” VADOC stated.

VADOC Director Chad Dotson said the “senseless attack should never have been in the country in the first place.”

“Every single day, our officers put their lives on the line to ensure public safety for the more than 8.8 million people across the Commonwealth. This attack is an example of the dangers they face when they show up to work every day. Our officers are heroes, and I commend the team at Wallens Ridge for their swift response,” he continued.

While five of the six inmates were members of the violent MS-13 gang, the sixth was affiliated with the Sureño 13 gang and is serving a sentence for second-degree murder.

The incident goes to show how dangerous individuals have been able to slip through the cracks and endanger American lives, even behind prison walls. Virginia officials say an investigation is ongoing and that the inmates involved will face additional charges.