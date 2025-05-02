Trump Revokes Visas of 4,000 Foreign Students In First 100 Days, Most With Serious Criminal Records

The Trump administration revoked the visas of 4,000 foreign students in its first 100 days in office, with nearly all of whom had serious criminal records. The bold action highlights the administration's commitment to enforcing immigration laws and ensuring that those entering the U.S. are held accountable for their actions.

According to the State Department, more than 90 percent of foreign students who had their visas revoked committed serious crimes such as arson, wildlife and human trafficking, child endangerment, domestic abuse, DUI, and robbery. Over 500 of the students had criminal assault charges against them.

“Our visa system has lacked oversight and accountability," a senior State Department official told Fox News Digital. "Over the past 100 days, the Trump Administration has worked to fix a broken system.”

The official said that Secretary Marco Rubio has led the State Department in implementing a careful vetting process to ensure U.S. visitors follow the law. As a result, thousands of visas have been revoked due to violations, demonstrating effective governance. They criticized previous administrations for allowing foreign students to enter the U.S., break the law, and face no consequences. Most of them were from Asia and the Middle East.

A State Department official stated that visas are revoked daily, but since the process is ongoing, the number of revocations is constantly changing, and the department typically does not release specific statistics on visa cancellations. The State Department teamed with Homeland Security to review its databases and compare that information with existing law enforcement records. The official explained that only individuals with serious offenses had their visas revoked, while those with minor infractions, like littering, did not face visa cancellation.

During a recent cabinet meeting, Rubio stated that no one is entitled to a student visa.

“If you come to this country as a student, we expect you to go to class and study and get a degree. If you come here to vandalize a library, take over a campus, and do all kinds of crazy things, we’re going to get rid of these people,” he said.