With Details About Rob Reiner's Son Coming to Light, It Seems This Situation...
FBI Releases New Images of the Suspect in the Brown University Shooting
It's About Time: Trump Has Designated This a Weapon of Mass Destruction
If These Three Words Dominate a News Presser, You Shouldn't Go on Television
VIP
Australia's Prime Minister Vows More Gun Restrictions After Terrorist Attack
The Trial of Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Started Today. Here's the Day One...
From Anxiety to Alignment: What This Week’s Data Tells Us About the Right’s...
Candace Owens Faces Erika Kirk After Months of Promoting Theories About Charlie Kirk’s...
Jake Tapper Says He’s Extra Tough on Trump to Make Up For Failing...
Progressive Podcast Host Says Charlie Kirk 'Justified' His Death Because He Supported Gun...
This Actress Had an Insane Meltdown Over Trump Calling a Reporter 'Piggy'
Sen. John Kennedy Mocks Jasmine Crockett’s Senate Bid: ‘The Voices in Her Head...
VIP
Chile Elects Trump-Style Conservative José Antonio Kast as President
Rabbi Killed in Antisemitic Terror Attack Had His Warnings Ignored by the Australian...
Tipsheet

President Trump Files $10 Billion Lawsuit Against the BBC for Edited Jan. 6 Clip

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 15, 2025 8:15 PM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

President Trump has filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for their 2024 documentary, "Panorama," which distorted Trump's speech on January 6, 2021, making it seem as though he directly incited the January 6 riot. 

Advertisement

"The formerly respected and now disgraced BBC defamed President Trump by intentionally, maliciously, and deceptively doctoring his speech in a brazen attempt to interfere in the 2024 Presidential Election. The BBC has a long pattern of deceiving its audience in coverage of President Trump, all in service of its own leftist political agenda. President Trump’s powerhouse lawsuit is holding the BBC accountable for its defamation and reckless election interference just as he has held other fake news mainstream media responsible for their wrongdoing," a spokesperson for Trump’s legal team told Fox News Digital. 

Trump is represented by attorneys Alejandro Brito, Edward Paltzik, and Daniel Epstein.

Recommended

With Details About Rob Reiner's Son Coming to Light, It Seems This Situation Was a Ticking Time Bomb Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP JANUARY 6 LAWSUIT MEDIA BIAS

The lawsuit states:

The BBC, faced with overwhelming and justifiable outrage on both sides of the Atlantic, has publicly admitted its staggering breach of journalistic ethics, and apologized, but has made no showing of actual remorse for its wrongdoing nor meaningful institutional changes to prevent future journalistic abuses.

The company had previously issued an apology for the edit and said they pulled the movie from its platform. However, a spokesperson for the BBC said that, "While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim."

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

With Details About Rob Reiner's Son Coming to Light, It Seems This Situation Was a Ticking Time Bomb Matt Vespa
The Trial of Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Started Today. Here's the Day One Recap Amy Curtis
We Have More Details on the Killing of Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele Singer...and It's Ghastly Matt Vespa
Candace Owens Faces Erika Kirk After Months of Promoting Theories About Charlie Kirk’s Murder Dmitri Bolt
Here's the Image That Says It All About the Australian Police Response to the Bondi Terror Attack Matt Vespa
The Weekend’s Gun Tragedies Show Why You Must Buy (Even More) Guns Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

With Details About Rob Reiner's Son Coming to Light, It Seems This Situation Was a Ticking Time Bomb Matt Vespa
Advertisement