President Trump Files $10 Billion Lawsuit Against the BBC for Edited Jan. 6 Clip

President Trump has filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for their 2024 documentary, "Panorama," which distorted Trump's speech on January 6, 2021, making it seem as though he directly incited the January 6 riot.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: The BBC has just been sued for $10 BILLION by President Trump for manipulatively editing his Jan. 6th speech to make him sound like an insurrectionist



The BBC is COOKED!



They will be paying for Trump's library! FAFO🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/0D0OSSl8ZD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 16, 2025

"The formerly respected and now disgraced BBC defamed President Trump by intentionally, maliciously, and deceptively doctoring his speech in a brazen attempt to interfere in the 2024 Presidential Election. The BBC has a long pattern of deceiving its audience in coverage of President Trump, all in service of its own leftist political agenda. President Trump’s powerhouse lawsuit is holding the BBC accountable for its defamation and reckless election interference just as he has held other fake news mainstream media responsible for their wrongdoing," a spokesperson for Trump’s legal team told Fox News Digital.

Trump is represented by attorneys Alejandro Brito, Edward Paltzik, and Daniel Epstein.

The lawsuit states:

The BBC, faced with overwhelming and justifiable outrage on both sides of the Atlantic, has publicly admitted its staggering breach of journalistic ethics, and apologized, but has made no showing of actual remorse for its wrongdoing nor meaningful institutional changes to prevent future journalistic abuses.

The company had previously issued an apology for the edit and said they pulled the movie from its platform. However, a spokesperson for the BBC said that, "While the BBC sincerely regrets the manner in which the video clip was edited, we strongly disagree there is a basis for a defamation claim."

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.