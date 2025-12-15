The Trial of Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Started Today. Here's the Day One Recap

Today, the trial of disgraced Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan began. Dugan is facing up to six years in prison for allegedly assisting an illegal immigrant in evading ICE in her courtroom. The FBI arrested Dugan in April, and FBI Director Kash Patel issued a statement saying, "We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject – an illegal alien – to evade arrest.”

Advertisement

Flores Ruiz was in Dugan's courtroom on domestic violence charges, and his two victims were also present when Dugan reportedly helped Flores Ruiz evade ICE.

🚨 JUST IN: The trial begins TODAY for leftist Milwaukee Judge Hannah Duggan who was caught ASSISTING a criminal illegal alien evade ICE detention.



Up to 6 YEARS in prison.



GOOD! Hold her accountable. pic.twitter.com/4ooC3lRS3D — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 15, 2025

Prior to Dugan's arrest, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers' administration issued a memo to state employees telling them how to obstruct ICE in the state. That memo instructed state employees to question ICE agents, contact an attorney, refuse to answer questions and give agents access to files and "non-public areas."

A Wisconsin judge goes on trial Monday, accused of helping a migrant evade an immigration arrest—testing President Trump’s deportation enforcement push. https://t.co/sOIaOHv75J pic.twitter.com/C2QgxYLVhp — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) December 15, 2025

Anti-Trump, anti-ICE protesters have demonstrated outside the Federal Courthouse in Milwaukee, expressing support for Dugan.

Good morning from Milwaukee.



The trial of Judge Hannah Dugan is scheduled to kick off today at 9 a.m. Central Time. Look out for coverage throughout the week on All Rise News. https://t.co/IbLQXYs14t pic.twitter.com/OmEwEcud1O — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) December 15, 2025

Dugan has pleaded not guilty to the two-count indictment.

According to Fox6Now, The trial began with one of the 14 jurors calling in sick. Judge Lynn Adelman asked the prosecution and defense if they were willing to proceed with 13 jurors, meaning there would be just one alternate. Both Attorney Richard Frohling, representing the U.S. government, and defense Attorney Steven Biskupic agreed.

In his opening statement, prosecuting Attorney Keith Alexander quoted Dugan saying, "I'll do it. I'll get the heat" in regards to helping Flores-Ruiz evade ICE. He then recounted the events of April 18, when Dugan allegedly helped Flores-Ruiz and his attorney access a non-public hallway outside her courtroom that led to a stairwell with an exterior exit to the building.

Defense Attorney Biskupic blamed the "upheaval" of the Trump administration for unclear ICE policies, and those policies caused "anger, confusion, and even paranoia" at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

The first witness for the prosecution was FBI Special Agent Erin Lucker of the "white-collar crime" squad. Lucker testified that ICE was aware that Flores-Ruiz was due in court on April 18 and that ICE had a warrant for his arrest. The prosecution also noted Dugan had placed a sign on her courtroom door that read, "If any attorney, witness coordinator or other court official knows or believes that a person feels unsafe coming to the courthouse to Courtroom 615, please notify the Branch 31 clerk to request court appearance via Zoom." Dugan allegedly used her personal email to send that poster to her court-issued email address.

Advertisement

Audio recordings from Dugan's courtroom will play a "key role" in the trial. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel tried to obtain a copy of those recordings, but that request was denied. One of those audio recordings demonstrated that Dugan mentioned "stairs," and the court report offered to show Flores-Ruiz where to go. Dugan replied, "I'll do it."

In the afternoon, Lucker's testimony continued, and she said an email was sent to Chief Judge Carl Ashley that ICE can legally conduct enforcement in pubic areas of the court, and that Dugan received that email. She also testified that Flores-Ruiz, his attorney, and an agent were seen walking out of the Milwaukee County Courthouse onto 10th Street and that Flores-Ruiz ran across 10th Street as agents chased him.

ICE supervisory detention and deportation officer Anthony Nimtz also testified, and told the court he was aware on April 17 of the plan to arrest Flores-Ruiz the next day. He said the goal was to arrest and deport Flores-Ruiz, who had previously been deported in 2013.

Nimtz also said efforts often take place at courthouses because they're safer, secure facilities where people are screened for weapons and other contraband. Agents act discreetly in court so as not to interrupt courthouse business, Nimtz said.

Late in the afternoon, the prosecution called FBI Special Agent Jeffrey Baker, who reiterated that courthouse arrests are done because they are safe. Baker planned to arrest Flores-Ruiz after his hearing before Dugan.

Advertisement

Baker also said he was confronted by Dugan, who asked if he was with "them" (referring to the arrest team), and said Dugan was "angry at that point." Baker said Dugan did not ask to see a warrant and did not tell Baker he needed to speak to the chief judge or show identification.

Protesters were outside the courthouse, demanding that the charges against Dugan be dropped and that ICE be removed from courtrooms.

Hannah Dugan isn't the one on trial; the American justice system is. pic.twitter.com/bjGzr436ej — Chris Larson (@ChrisJLarson) December 15, 2025

The trial will continue tomorrow at 9 am.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.