We Have More Details on the Killing of Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele Singer...and It's Ghastly

The deaths of famed Hollywood director Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele Singer, 70, have shocked the nation. The entertainment world is at a loss for words today. They were discovered dead in their Brentwood home, though initial reports were that two bodies of individuals who were the same age as the director and his wife were found on the property—a not-so-subtle way of saying they had passed. It was later confirmed to be Reiner and Singer, with their son, Nick, who reportedly had mental health issues, being a person of interest.

New details provide a ghastly picture, as Reiner’s daughter, Romy, found them with their throats slit. She reportedly told authorities that the suspect is another family member. Violence is said to have occurred after an argument inside the home (via NY Post):

Slain Hollywood icon Rob Reiner and his wife were found with their throats slit — with their daughter telling cops that a “dangerous” relative should be a suspect, according to a report Monday. The legendary director and his wife of 36 years, Michele Singer Reiner, were found Sunday afternoon by their daughter, Romy — who immediately told cops the killer was another family member, TMZ reported. Their horrified daughter quickly told investigators that a relative “should be a suspect” because they’re “dangerous,” sources told the outlet, suggesting it came during a heated argument. The “A Few Good Men” director, 78, and his 68-year-old wife, Michele, were both found with their throats slit, according to the outlet. Sources told The Post that stab wounds to their throats were among multiple wounds throughout their bodies.

Nick was later detained and is now held on a $4 million bond.

🚨#BREAKING: Rob Reiner’s son 32 year old Nick Reiner has been taken into custody by the Law Enforcement and is being held on $4 million bail in connection with the investigation into his parents’ murders.



Authorities report that Nick had recently moved back into his parents’… pic.twitter.com/HxXH4wH9XE — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 15, 2025

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell CONFIRMS Rob Reiner’s 32-year-old son, Nick, is in police custody as the primary suspect in the brutal slaying of his parents.



Nick Reiner has been booked for murder with bail set at $4 million.



MCDONNELL: “We have our robbery homicide division… pic.twitter.com/dTQvL0Bic9 — Overton (@overton_news) December 15, 2025

