With Details About Rob Reiner's Son Coming to Light, It Seems This Situation Was a Ticking Time Bomb

Famed Hollywood director Rob Reiner, 78, is gone. His wife, Michele Singer, 70, is also dead. The couple was found dead in their Brentwood home by their daughter, Romy Reiner. Their throats were reportedly cut, with the younger Reiner telling authorities in no uncertain terms that a family member was responsible. Nick Reiner was arrested hours later, charged with the murders of his parents, and held on a $ 4 million bond. He has a history of mental issues.

By his own admission, he checked himself into rehab 17 times by the time he was 22. Based on initial reports, the Reiners were slain allegedly by Nick during a family altercation. Yet, he has a history of violence, which, coupled with addiction, lent itself to potentially having a tragic blowup (via NY Post):

Rob Reiner’s son Nick was notorious for being violent, and those around him “instantly knew’’ he was the one who allegedly murdered his parents, friends, and neighbors, told The Post on Monday. “This is not the first time their son has been violent,’’ a longtime neighbor of the victims said of Nick Reiner, 32, who is charged with fatally slitting the throats of his parents in the family’s Los Angeles mansion. “I know of another incident a few years back with Nick, but I won’t say more than that,’’ added the man, who declined to give his name. “I just never thought it would ever get to this point. “Rob was always heartbroken that his son couldn’t beat his addiction,’’ the resident said of the famed actor-director and the long-drug-addled suspect. […] A former classmate of Nick’s told The Post that the suspect — who had been in and out of rehab since age 15 — has “always been troubled’’ and that she “instantly knew it was him’’ when she heard the news. […] A second neighbor of the parents added, “I wasn’t surprised’’ to learn Nick was charged with killing his famed Hollywood actor, 78, and director dad and wife Michele, 68. The resident declined to elaborate. A security guard hired by the community to patrol the family’s ritzy Brentwood hood because of looting after the Palisades Fire in January told The Post that Nick had been living with his parents for at least the past year. “You could tell something was a little off with him,’’ the worker, Trevor Taufahema, said of the suspected killer son.

What was odd was the LAPD presser following the discovery of the bodies on Sunday night. The Reiner family had already confirmed the couple’s passing before the presser, with the governor’s office tweeting their condolences. Still, the police refused to confirm that Rob and Michele were the victims. It was a trainwreck media moment.

Tributes and condolences have been pouring in, but not from President Donald Trump.