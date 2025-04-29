MSNBC Urges Reporters to Blur Illegal Alien's Mugshots on WH Lawn

In an effort to finally get the mainstream media to report on “the child rapists, murderers, fentanyl dealers, and violent illegal aliens,” the Trump administration stuck photos of violent illegal immigrants who have been arrested on the lawn of the White House. However, liberal media pundits have lost their minds over the president’s actions.

In yet another disturbing segment on MSNBC, guest Maria Teresa Kumar, President of Voto Latino Foundation, defended the illegal immigrants who were arrested for heinous crimes, suggesting that the White House is lying about their rap sheets. She urged reporters to blur out the mugshots of the criminal illegal aliens that were showcased on the White House lawn this week.

Kumar was outraged, claiming, “We don't know if they've had due process,” referring to the illegal immigrants. She drew comparisons to Kilmar Garcia Abrego, a deported Salvadoran MS-13 member, while pushing claims that President Donald Trump used a doctored image to lie about Abrego Garcia's gang affiliation, despite evidence that proved he is a member of MS-13.

“We don't know if, in fact, these individuals do have a rap sheet, so I would encourage those individuals that have that as a back shot to blur those people out," Kumar said, saying that the press is "absolutely under attack.”

“The job of journalism is to ensure that we are presenting the facts [and] that we are cross-referencing… our job is always to have our true north, to make sure that we're presenting balanced news,” she continued.

Unbelievable! MSNBC actually blurred the mugshots of the rapists, drug dealers, and murderers on the White House lawn.



Find you someone who loves you the way Democrats and their media lackeys love violent illegal criminals. pic.twitter.com/48CDPcTeTF — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 28, 2025

MSNBC host Jonathan Lemire also expressed frustration with the White House, warning reporters that those images will appear in the background if they broadcast live.

Lemire agreed with Kumar's view that reporters should avoid showing the faces of individuals who pose public safety threats. He emphasized that the priority should be on doing quality journalism rather than focusing on the individuals' identities. However, liberal media heads argue that showing the mugshots of criminal illegal immigrants is dangerous, yet they refuse to acknowledge that these individuals pose a genuine threat.