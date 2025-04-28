No Exceptions: Trump Admin Strikes Down Calls to Extend Real ID Deadline

The Trump administration is holding firm on enforcing federal ID standards, signaling there will be no special treatment. After Kentucky officials requested an extension to comply with the REAL ID compliance act, the Trump administration clarified that the rules apply to everyone. In keeping with its America First approach, the administration emphasized the need for secure, standardized identification across all 50 states, warning citizens to expect delays if their state fails to meet the deadline.

After a Kentucky lawmaker pushed for a delay to the May 7 REAL ID deadline, the Trump administration held its ground, making it clear that no state, including Kentucky, would receive special treatment or extensions under the new federal ID requirements.

"Beginning on May 7, passengers will need a REAL ID or another acceptable form of identification to fly, like a passport or military ID. TSA is committed to enforcing the law, as directed by Congress,” a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson said. “Non-compliant passengers may expect wait times or additional measures at airports. If you are an illegal alien without a REAL ID, the only way you will be permitted to fly is if you are self-deporting.”

Kentucky state Senator Jimmy Higdon (R) recently appealed to the Trump administration for an extension on the REAL ID deadline, acknowledging the state's intention to comply but admitting they are “simply not ready” to meet the federal requirements by the set date.

“If we flip the switch now, millions of Americans could be denied access to air travel and federal buildings. We need more time, and that's a reasonable request,” Higdon said, adding that the state was only 40 percent ready.

In addition to Higdon’s request, he and 27 other state senate leaders sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, urging a delay in REAL ID enforcement. The letter cited ongoing challenges, including limited appointment availability and long wait times for walk-in services, which have left many residents unable to obtain updated licenses.

“This simple request is to protect Kentuckians from bureaucratic burdens," Higdon said. "Rural residents, seniors, and families still have hurdles in front of them, and in a lot of cases, may not be aware of their options. Only about 40 percent of our residents have a REAL ID, but I would also like more time to help Kentuckians understand that they may not need a REAL ID. Kentucky has made a good-faith effort, but we just aren’t there yet."

Alongside Kentucky, a CBS News analysis revealed that several other states are also lagging in REAL ID compliance, with Pennsylvania, Maine, and Washington all reporting rates below 40 percent, and New Jersey trailing at just 17 percent.