Democrat Town Halls Targeting GOP Rep Implode Into In-Fighting and Mockery

Two Democrat-hosted "town halls" against Rep. Gabe Evans (CO-08) quickly spiraled out of control, highlighting the chaos and lack of focus that often define liberal political gatherings. Instead of offering a constructive platform for debate, these events devolved into disorganized spectacles and quickly turned into a Dem-on-Dem roast fest. Their attempts to challenge Evans only revealed the Democrats' inability to present a cohesive argument and undermined their own credibility in the process.

While Texas Rep. Greg Casar’s (D) visit to town was intended to slam Evans and rally the Democratic base, it turned into a debacle for the left. Rather than his town hall uniting to aim at Republicans, the event quickly turned into a chaotic night of Democrats roasting their own party’s leadership. As reported by NYT's Annie Karni, a barrage of questions from Democrats expressed their growing dissatisfaction, asking, “Why do we feel like our party is not fighting hard enough?”

Things only got worse from there.

Pro-Palestine activists baited Casar into airing his grievances about fellow Democrats who continue to support Israel, a common factor among Democrats. However, instead of targeting Evans or offering solutions for the issue, Democrats exposed how out of touch the party has become under the weight of internal divisions.

Meanwhile, the progressive Colorado Working Families Party held its own town hall, quickly morphed into a bizarre liberal showdown. Attendees broke into opera-style songs mocking Evans, referring to him as “Gabey boy.”

The corporate media wants people to believe that Democrats are hosting town halls across the country.



They’re not.



Since when is singing a ridiculous song like this part of a serious town hall?



Never.



The Democrat Party is floundering—that’s why people were singing laughable… pic.twitter.com/Kviuq11Jad — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 27, 2025

“While Democrats goof off and sing songs, Congressman Gabe Evans is working hard and fighting to make Colorado a better and safer place to live, work, and raise a family,” a spokeswoman for Evans said.

Recent polling reveals that Democrats are losing ground with Colorado voters, a state traditionally a Democratic stronghold. CO-08, the district represented by Evans, is now considered a toss-up. Evans made history last year as the only candidate to flip a House district from blue to red in the state, signaling a shift that could spell trouble for the party moving forward.