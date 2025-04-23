In a rare moment of unity and cultural celebration, nearly 11,500 children and educators poured into the Kennedy Center over three days to experience the power of classical music through the National Symphony Orchestra’s “Young People's Concerts.” While Washington is often consumed with dysfunction and political theater, this event reminded us that exposing young minds to the arts, primarily through affordable, accessible performances, can still uplift and inspire. At just $7 a ticket, the program shows that fostering a love of music and tradition doesn’t require bloated federal programs or ideological agendas—just a commitment to excellence and a respect for the next generation.

For years, the Kennedy Center has strongly partnered with Fairfax County schools, allowing 4th graders to attend the concerts annually. Additional performances are set aside for DC Public and Public Charter schools, with free tickets and transportation covered by the Kimsey Initiative. Any remaining seats—usually enough to fill one full concert—are made available for purchase by any school, whether public, private, or homeschool. To enhance the experience, we also provide a digital learning guide ahead of time to help teachers prepare their students and offer post-concert activities.

“It is a joy to watch their faces light up with excitement as they enter the Kennedy Center Hall of Nations, see the red carpet and the tall ceilings, and are welcomed into a space to enjoy the arts – live. Their enthusiasm is palpable, and we love that we are the site for so many of them to enjoy their first performance at this scale,” Jordan C LaSalle, Vice President of Education for The Kennedy Center, said in a statement.

Guided by the whimsical Sprite character, students were taken on a journey through the world of orchestral music. Along the way, they were encouraged to identify the four key sections of the orchestra—strings, brass, woodwinds, and percussion. They discovered how each group brings its own distinct sound, yet works together to create a unified and powerful musical performance. They explored the instruments' look, feel, and sound through hands-on learning, sparking a deeper understanding and appreciation of the orchestra and the art of music-making.

The concert featured an exciting lineup of performances that held the students’ attention from start to finish. Highlights included the lively “Allegro” by Francesco Maria Veracini with a standout violin solo, the thrilling percussion-driven “Toybox Escape” by Keeghan Fountain, and the bold “La Péri – Fanfare” by Paul Dukas, spotlighting the brass. The woodwinds came to life with John Williams’ whimsical “Nimbus 2000,” while Jessie Montgomery’s “Starburst” beautifully showcased the strings. The journey culminated with Mason Bates’ “Philharmonia Fantastique,” a piece that brought the full orchestra together in a vibrant celebration of sound.

This wasn’t just a sit-and-listen kind of event—students were invited to move, dance, and cheer, transforming the concert into an immersive, hands-on experience that deepened their connection to music and made learning both fun and unforgettable.