Tim Walz’s Daughter Claims Trump Would Have Deported Jesus, Lumping Him with MS-13

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 21, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Like father, like daughter. In a bizarre and inflammatory statement, Gov. Tim Walz’s (D-Minn) daughter has taken political rhetoric to a new low by claiming that President Donald Trump would have deported Jesus Christ and accused the president of being part of the MS-13 gang. Her outrageous comparison reflects the growing trend among left-wing critics who seem more interested in vilifying Trump than engaging in meaningful discussion about immigration policies and border security. 

Hope Walz posted a TikTok on Sunday referencing the ongoing debate surrounding Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador who had been living in the U.S. for over a decade. Garcia has been accused of being part of the notorious MS-13 gang and of domestic abuse. Last month, the Trump administration deported him to a high-security prison in El Salvador.

“If Jesus were alive today and in the United States, this administration would already have taken him and removed him from this country without due process, claimed he was a member of the MS-13 gang as a way to try to justify not giving him due process, as if there is any justifiable reason to not giving somebody due process,” the 24-year-old said. 

She expressed disbelief over people supporting the Trump administration’s action, which she claims is harmful and "terrifying" that some can stand by them. Walz called for those who "look like me" to speak up, suggesting they may be among the few able to stop what she perceives as an impending danger, despite completely missing the fact that Abrego Garcia was an illegal criminal alien. Meanwhile, her thousands of TikTok followers are most likely American citizens and not members of MS-13. 

“Some people don’t want to talk about that. It truly is baffling how clear and laid out everything is and there is [sic] still people standing by it,” Walz continued. “I believe in the good of people, and like, humanity, humans, you know, deep down at our core, like, we care about each other. But that’s really being tested, because how anyone is OK with this is terrifying to me. But yeah, if you look like me, speak up, speak out, because we might be the only ones safe from what’s coming and some of the only people that are able to stop it.”

