MSNBC Hits Back At Gavin Newsom For Calling Deportation Of MS-13 Member A ‘Distraction’

An MSNBC panel came unglued after California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) dismissed the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an MS-13 gang member, as merely a “distraction.” The panelists were visibly frustrated with Newsom's remarks, exposing cracks within the left as even mainstream media figures struggle to justify defending a violent criminal over enforcing immigration laws. The outburst highlights the growing divide among Democrats over how far they're willing to go in opposing Trump-era border policies.

During an appearance on MSNBC, host Jonathan Capehart criticized Democrats for believing that the public should focus on one particular issue. He argued that the country is facing several crises at once and criticized Democrats for narrowing their focus on just the deportation of Abrego Garcia.

“I am so tired of Democrats saying, ‘you’ve got to focus on this one particular issue.’ The entire house is on fire and you’re gonna say, ‘oh, we should save the sofa.’ No! You gotta do everything you can to save everything and I cannot disagree more strongly with [Republican Louisiana] Senator John Kennedy when he said, ‘this is just rage bait.’ Oh, that guy,” Capehart said.

His comments came after Newsom dismissed the deportation of Abrego Garcia as a “distraction” from issues like tariffs and the economy. In response, Republican Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) blasted Newsom's remark as “bullcrap,” arguing that the left’s outrage over Garcia’s alleged lack of due process is entirely justified.

Don’t be distracted. The Trump Administration’s refusal to obey court rulings needs to be called out.



This is foundational to the rule of law and what our country stands for. pic.twitter.com/WEG9pTho5t — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) April 18, 2025

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) traveled to El Salvador to meet with Abrego Garcia, accusing the Trump administration of "defying" Supreme Court orders that mandated Garcia's swift return to the U.S. However, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has already clarified that he would not comply with the order to send Garcia back to the U.S.

Earlier on Sunday, Van Hollen argued that anyone who does not defend due process should not be allowed to hold office.

“It’s about protecting the constitutional rights of everybody who resides in the United States,” Van Hollen said. “It’s very clear that the president, Trump administration are blatantly, flagrantly, disagreeing with, defying the order from the Supreme Court.”