Tipsheet

Leftists Celebrate Easter With Drag Queen-Themed Event Mocking Christians

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 20, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Oded Balilty

A San Francisco-based drag queen group is facing backlash after its Easter performance, which mocked Jesus and Christianity, was marketed to children. The controversial show, held during the Easter weekend, featured performances that some critics argue crossed a line by making light of sacred Christian symbols and beliefs. Despite the growing outrage, the group has defended its performance, claiming it was meant to be an inclusive celebration of creativity and self-expression. However, the performance was marketed to a young audience during one of Christianity’s most sacred holidays. 

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a self-professed "order of queer and trans nuns,” has sparked controversy after hosting this year’s event called "No Easter without the T.” The event is meant to honor transgenderism and features a children’s Easter egg hunt and a costume contest encouraging people to come dressed in drag as "Hunky Jesus and Foxy Mary."  

The anti-Christian group’s blasphemous Easter event, which openly mocked Christianity with hostility, is yet another example of the left’s growing disregard and disrespect for the faith. 

The event’s promotional poster featured a tattooed depiction of "Jesus" surrounded by men in drag. Photos from past events show men dressed as Jesus wearing high heels, dresses, and scandalous outfits, holding signs that read "Can I get a gaymen?" and "Haus of Jesus.” The group encouraged children to attend the event, yet posted a warning advising parents that “some may find the latter portion of the show inappropriate for young children.” 

CatholicVote Political Director Logan Church slammed the group’s description of the event as “art,” calling it instead “bigotry dressed in costume.” He urged Christians to push back against the blatant mockery of their faith, stating, “While we live in a country that defends free speech, that doesn’t mean Christians are required to sit silently while our faith is ridiculed.”

