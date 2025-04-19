Nate Silver Predicts 2028 Democrat Presidential Nominee-- It's Worse Than Kamala Harris

Pollster Nate Silver has stirred controversy by predicting that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is the most likely Democratic nominee for the 2028 presidential election. However, Silver’s analysis suggests that the Democratic Party is experiencing internal divisions, with progressives like Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) challenging the traditional leadership of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). While some view this as a natural evolution, others see it as a sign of disarray within the party. Ocasio-Cortez's recent fundraising success and national "Fighting Oligarchy" tour with Sanders have further fueled speculation about her potential candidacy.

Advertisement

In a video posted to his “Silver Bulletin” website, Silver and political podcaster Galen Druke discussed the looming shakeup within the Democratic Party and what it means for its 2028 presidential run. Both agreed that AOC is the party’s strongest contender.

Druke argued that the progressive Squad member has "a lot of points in her favor at this very moment,” citing a recent Yale poll that found she had the highest net favorability among Democrats. He also pointed out that she remains in the media’s attention.

“Like, the media is kind of obsessed with her, and they’re going to follow her every move, which means she will be able to keep the attention on her throughout the primary process," he said.

Meanwhile, Silver pointed out that AOC is “younger and media savvy,” which may help her resonate with younger voters.

However, after the 2024 presidential election, exit polls, including those from the polling firm Blueprint, revealed that swing voters rejected Kamala Harris due to her political and social views being too far left for the average voter. Ocasio-Cortez, who is even further left than Harris, could face a similar challenge in winning over moderates.

To get a glimpse of what America could look like under an AOC presidency, residents in her Queens district are calling on the FBI and DEA to address the escalating crime in their neighborhood. They say illegal sex work and drug dealing have turned their once-thriving community into a dangerous "gangland."

Local leaders, including a former Democrat state senator, wrote a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, demanding that federal agents be deployed to tackle the growing lawlessness along a two-mile stretch, which has been described as resembling a "Third World country" and a "Red Light district." It is plagued by half-dressed women openly soliciting sex on the sidewalks in broad daylight.

As Ocasio-Cortez embarks on her "Fighting Oligarchy" tour with Sanders, residents in her own district are left to deal with the consequences of her absence and lack of leadership.