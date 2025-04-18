Joe Biden’s $300K Speaking Fee Bombs As Bookings Stall

Joe Biden may have held the highest office in the land, but that doesn’t guarantee a packed speaking schedule, especially when you're charging several hundred thousand dollars per appearance and struggling to get through a speech without stumbling. According to recent reports, the former president, who spent four years presiding over skyrocketing inflation, an open border crisis, and a string of international embarrassments, is now struggling to book paid speaking gigs. It’s a tough sell when your track record reads more like a warning than a resume, and Americans seem less than eager to shell out six figures to hear more of the same.

According to reports, Biden is asking for $300,000 per speaking appearance. He has been trying to land gigs through the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) since February, but apparently he isn’t in high demand— shocker!

“CAA is having trouble booking gigs, which isn’t surprising,” an insider said.

In comparison, Biden’s asking price is 25 percent less than what former President Barack Obama asked for in 2017, which was $400,000 per speaking engagement. Even with the discount, Biden is having trouble finding buyers.

One source noted that those close to the former president pushed for an even higher speaking fee, despite his frequent gaffes and blunders during past appearances. Just this week, during his first official address since leaving the White House, Biden made odd remarks about "colored kids” and spent a significant portion of his speech speaking over the music, rambling into the microphone, which I covered here.

Another source close to Biden’s post-presidential office said that signing with CAA was a “bad decision,” adding that “CAA is a Hollywood shop.”

“They’re not set up to market speakers to, like, the national duty-free shopping conference. The bread and butter of paid speaking gigs is random large annual industry conferences,” the source continued.