ICE Celebrates Record-Breaking Worksite Arrests, Cracking Down on Illegal Immigration Labor

In another significant win for the Trump administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently celebrated its highest worksite arrests in agency history, apprehending over 1,000 illegal alien workers. The crackdown, which unearthed significant evidence of immigration employment violations, has led to the proposal of $1 million in fines. This aggressive approach is a direct reflection of the Trump administration’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and holding employers accountable for hiring illegal workers.

In the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency, ICE made significant strides in protecting Americans from dangerous illegal criminals and combating injustice by cracking down on businesses that employ illegal workers. Additionally, the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) directorate is taking steps to hold these businesses accountable for hiring undocumented individuals in the first place.

“Businesses that exploit and hire illegal workers are harming the American public,” HSI acting Executive Associate Director Robert Hammer said in a statement. “ICE’s statutory duties include protecting Americans and enforcing more than 400 laws that relate to immigration, so there are two aspects to our worksite enforcement operations.”

Since Trump’s January 20 Inauguration, ICE has ramped up its worksite enforcement efforts.

In April, ICE “filed a civil complaint against a Chinese money laundering organization that orders the multimillion-dollar seizure of 14 properties, seven bank accounts and 15 vehicles,” ICE Detroit acting Special Agent in Charge Jared Murphey said. “ICE and the IRS’ Criminal Investigation division investigated the case, in which we allege the money laundering organization operated a staffing company to supply illegal workers to a factory in Ohio and harbored that illegal workforce.”

The agency also conducted operations at worksites in Louisiana, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, which resulted in 11, four, and 16 arrests.

Under former President Joe Biden’s administration, then-Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas stopped worksite enforcement actions. He criticized a 2021 memorandum that directed ICE to suspend large-scale immigration worksite raids, effectively halting efforts to crack down on illegal employment.

“The deployment of mass worksite operations, sometimes resulting in the simultaneous arrest of hundreds of workers, was not focused on the most pernicious aspect of our country’s unauthorized employment challenge: exploitative employers,” Mayorkas said, arguing that these visible operations wasted enforcement resources and discouraged workers from cooperating in workplace investigations, even making them fear retaliation.