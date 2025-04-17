Another Poll Proves Trump's Deportation Policies Are Right on Target
Fox News Host Backs Taylor Lorenz Into a Corner After Recent Comments Defending Luigi Mangione

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 17, 2025 2:00 PM
Fox News’ host Sean Hannity took aim at left-wing internet activist and former Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz, grilling her over her latest outrageous remarks—this time about the alleged CEO assassin Luigi Mangione. Lorenz, no stranger to tone-deaf hot takes, faces fierce backlash for comments many say crossed a line of basic human decency. Hannity called her out on-air, demanding she explain why she once again injected her trademark brand of performative outrage into a national tragedy. 

Hannity and Lorenz went back and forth for several minutes during the segment on Wednesday night after she recently told CNN that women supporting Mangione would describe him as “revolutionary,” “handsome,” and “smart.” She also suggested there is a double standard from “media pundits” who criticize the support. 

However, Hannity wasn’t letting it slide, demanding to know whether she had the guts to condemn the fans rallying behind the alleged killer. 

“Will you say that anyone that’s praising this guy doesn’t have a soul, a conscience and a heart?” Hannity asked Lorenz.

“I don’t believe in things like religious things like souls and all these things,” Lorenz responded. 

When the left-wing pundit tried to dodge the question, Hannity wasn’t having it. He doubled down, pressing her further and remarking that there seems to be a “chip missing” when it comes to her line of thinking.

“Your comments basically put your seal of approval on murder and assassination. I’m trying to understand whether you like this guy, like the way he does business, or not. You’re advocating and putting a smiley face on assassination,” Hannity said. “I’m trying to understand what is in your soul that doesn’t understand. He’s a father and a husband here. What are you missing? There seems to be a missing chip with you.” 

Lorenz previously said she felt “joy” about the assassination of Brian Thompson, who left behind a wife and two small children. 

