Tipsheet

Democrat Freaks Out: 'Any American Could Be Abducted, Deported, Tortured' Under Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 15, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

In a bizarre and overblown statement, a Democrat has sparked unnecessary panic by claiming that "any American" could be abducted, deported, and tortured under President Donald Trump’s policies, reflecting dramatic and fearmongering rhetoric. His comments appear to stoke division rather than reflect reality as the left continues its relentless attacks on the Trump administration’s immigration policies. However, such extreme claims are nothing more than scare tactics aimed at rallying opposition and serve only to distract from the real issues of border security and law enforcement.  

On Tuesday, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) stoked panic in viewers during a segment on CNN’s “The Situation Room.” He expressed skepticism about gaining support for his bill from the Republican Party, claiming that Trump fully controls the party. He argued that one of the most significant abuses of Trump’s presidency is his disregard for due process, suggesting that without it, the president could falsely label any American as a non-citizen or gang member and have them abducted and tortured in a foreign prison. 

Torres comments as he introduces a bill that would require the United States to secure the return of so-called “mistakenly” deported illegal immigrants. 

However, what he fails to acknowledge is that these individuals are not mistakenly deported. They have no legal right to be in the U.S. in the first place, which is why Republicans will not support his absurd bill. If someone is an illegal alien living in the U.S. and is deported back to their home country, it is not a mistake—it’s the law being enforced.

This comes after Democrats argue that the Trump administration “mistakenly” deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national living in Maryland. However, Attorney General Pam Bondi set the record straight, pointing out that Garcia was an illegal immigrant who had no legal right to be in the U.S., to begin with—cutting through the left’s narrative with the facts. I reported on this last week.  

